Are FaZe Banks and Alissa Violet Married? Fans Aren't Willing To Let Go of Their Relationship

According to FaZe Banks and Alissa Violet, they are no longer a couple — but try telling that to fans, who are convinced the YouTubers are in fact married.

Let's take a look at their complicated relationship history to try and uncover if the influencers are together or not. Perhaps in the end, we'll never know for sure!

So, are Alissa Violet and FaZe Banks secretly married?

It was 2017 when Alissa and FaZe announced they were betrothed. "I can't believe I'm engaged," enthused Alissa on Twitter, now X. The timing of the engagement struck some fans as especially bizarre given that she had split from her boyfriend Jake Paul only recently.

But in any event, assuming the marriage-to-be was legit, it wasn't long before the wedding was off, with FaZe turning to social media to share that he and Alissa had split as of June 2019.

"Alissa and I decided about a month ago that we should take some time apart. Love that girl to death and always will. I’ll never say a bad word about her. This s**t's about as hard to deal with as it gets. Please respect our privacy through this," he tweeted.

The influencer then went on to profess, "To clarify too, this wasn’t one-sided by any means. Just like everything else we’ve ever done, it was a team decision. Alissa is the most amazing soul I’ve ever come in contact with. She deserves love and support. She’ll continue to have mine forever."

But that relationship update didn't convince fans that they were over, perhaps given how enamoured FaZe was with Alissa. Even with rumors swirling that the relationship was still on — and that FaZe and Alissa were even secretly married — he shot down the prospect of a possible reconciliation in 2022.

“The end of it was awful, it was brutal,” he said, ironically, on Logan Paul's podcast. “It was like we wanted to try to make it work by all means necessary, even if it meant sacrificing our own sanity and happiness.”

Marshmello and Alissa Violet make their romance official on TikTok after months of speculations. pic.twitter.com/Evys3idQnG — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 26, 2023

Alissa Violet seems to have moved on with someone else.

In 2023, Alissa went Instagram official with a new guy — none other than producer and DJ, Marshmello. It seems that as of June 2024 they are still together, negating the possibility that she is clandestinely wed to her ex.

@bffspod Charli D’Amelio was spotted leaving Coachella with a mystery man people believe to be FaZe Banks ♬ original sound - BFFs Pod

As for FaZe, rumor had it he was coupled up with another mega-influencer, Charli D'Amelio. But this is not confirmed by either party at time of writing.

What we do know from the horse's mouth is that Charli and Landon Barker — the son of Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis — broke up after a year of dating in February 2024. Is it a coincidence that Charli and FaZe were spotted at Coachella together just a few months later? Maybe.