Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Are Still Going Strong, but Did Briefly Break up in 2023 Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker have been dating since June 2022, but did break up at one point. Here's why they split and where they stand now. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 19 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

The Gist: Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker began dating in June 2022 and are still together today.

However, as shown in an episode of The D'Amelio Show, they did break up in 2023 for a bit after a fun trip to the Bahamas went awry.

Not all couples who break up stay broken up. Sometimes they get back together and are stronger than ever. Exhibit A: Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker.

While the TikTok star and musician have been dating since June 2022, we learned on The D’Amelio Show that they had actually called it quits at one point. Fortunately, they were able to work things out and get back to being the power couple that they are, but there was a time when things were looking pretty dark between them. Let’s get into it. Why did Charli and Landon break up?

Source: getty images

Why did Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker break up?

During the Season 3 finale of The D’Amelio Show, we learn that Charli and Landon called it quits during a trip to the Bahamas. She explained in an aside that he flipped out at her during the trip, claiming that she didn't know how to handle his anxiety and they were fighting "every single night." Furthermore, it was her birthday during the trip. On the night of her birthday celebration, they got into a fight before the party and then he didn't show up.

"He left like 10 minutes before my birthday [party] and then didn't say anything to me. Everyone was asking me 'Where's Landon?' and I was like 'I don't know.'" Charli explained that she went back to where they were staying after the party and slept on the couch so he could have the bed. That next morning, she decided to speak with him again. "And now I'm single," she explained.

In terms of when this breakup actually took place, Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show was believed to have begun in May 2023, so we can assume it was around then. It's unclear how long they were separated before getting back together. But once they reconciled, Charli and Landon appeared to have only grown stronger in their love for one another.

“Now, we’re obviously at such a great point together and it’s all amazing,” Charli told Us Weekly prior to the Season 3 premiere in October 2023.