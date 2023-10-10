Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Landon Barker's Tattoos: See His Coolest Designs and Learn The Meanings Behind Them Landon Barker has amassed several tattoos in the past few years. See his most impressive tattoos, and learn the special meanings behind them. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 10 2023, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @landonasherbarker

As the old saying goes, like father like son. And for this father-son duo, it rings true. Influencer and singer Landon Barker is following the footsteps of his father Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In addition to his burgeoning music career, Landon also has a pretty impressive tattoo collection like his pops. Keep scrolling as we get the lowdown on Landon's ink collection. Plus, a look at some of his most iconic tattoos.

How many tattoos does Landon Barker have?

So, how many tattoos does Landon have? The answer is way too many to count. The TikTok star is ornately decorated in some colorful designs. Here are all of Landon's tattoos that we've been able to identify.

Under his eye, Landon has a tattoo of a small cross

Landon has 2003 inked on his fingers, which is the year he was born

On his neck, he has the word "forever" inked in all capital letters

He also has a tattoo of swords on his neck

Near his clavicle, Landon has a tattoo that reads "Pray for Me"

On his chest, he has a tattoo of praying hands

The word "Blessed" is inked written underneath of his shoulders

He has the name "Cooper" inked on his arm in honor of the late influencer Cooper Noriega

He also has the word "promise" inked on his wrest

Other visible tattoos on his arm include a spider and a spider web, an etching of a half moon, and a trio of roses

Landon also has a tattoo of Charli D'Amelio's eye on one of his arms

On his back, he has Landon written in huge letters.

Landon and Travis have the same "Blessed" tattoo.

If Landon's "Blessed" tattoo on his shoulder looks familiar, it's because his father Travis also has the same one on underneath his eye. Landon told Inked that "Blessed" was his first tattoo ever. At the time, he was 15 years old and his father went with him to get a matching one.

Why does Landon Barker have a tattoo of Charli D'Amelio's eye?

As aforementioned, Landon has a tattoo of one of Charli's eyes on his arm. He has been dating the TikTok and reality TV star since July 2022. According to People, Landon got the tattoo of Charli's eye after losing a game of rock, paper, and scissors.

