David Dobrik's Assistant Taylor Hudson Is Online Famous in Her Own Right David Dobrik is one of the biggest personalities on YouTube, but his assistant Taylor Hudson has earned plenty of attention in her own right. By Joseph Allen Oct. 10 2023, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

The Gist: Taylor Hudson is David Dobrik's assistant, and frequently appears in his videos and videos from his friends.

Taylor is also a beauty influencer in her own right with a large following on Instagram.

Taylor is responsible for planning many of David's videos, including researching toys and activities to do in LA.

As one of the most famous videomakers in the history of YouTube, David Dobrik commands a substantial audience. David's audience is so substantial, in fact, that many people are even curious about the people in his circle.

One such person who has commanded some attention is David's assistant, Taylor Hudson, who already has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. Taylor may not be as online famous as the man she works for, but it seems clear that she may be on her way to that level of stardom herself.

Who is David Dobrik's assistant Taylor Hudson?

If you don't follow Taylor, you probably know who she is because of her appearances in David's videos. In one October 2023 video on TikTok, David confronts Taylor about what happened to his Tesla while she was using it. David even films the Tesla, showing that it's missing some wheel wells and appears to have dents. Taylor comes to her own defense by saying that the vehicle has been through a beating already, so "when something falls off of it," it's not her fault.

Taylor is the latest in a long line of assistants that David has had, but his previous one, Ella-Priya D'Souza, seems to still be friendly with David and appears in his videos. In one clip of Taylor discussing what it's like working for David, she explains that much of her work involves researching things to do in LA for videos, and toys that he can buy for David that have gone viral online.

Taylor and Ella also frequently describe David as a "5-year-old boy," at least in the sense that his videos tend to focus on the childish or juvenile. When Taylor isn't working for David, she's posting on her own accounts, and seems to be interested primarily in beauty influencing, including "get ready with me," a staple of the beauty genre.

Taylor likely has aspirations beyond working for David.

Although Taylor is not yet nearly as famous as her boss, she likely started working for him in part because of the connections that he has in the world of influencers. The move has clearly worked out for her, at least in part. She's likely been able to grow her own following thanks to her appearances in his videos, and he likely pays well as well.