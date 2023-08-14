Distractify
Feed Snorlax These Drink and Dessert Recipes to Maximize Their Power in 'Pokémon Sleep'

Here’s a look at all drink and dessert recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep' you can whip up to improve Snorlax’s strength and keep them happy.

Jon Bitner
By

Aug. 14 2023

Squirtle bringing resources to Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep.
Source: Niantic

Aside from sleeping and collecting new Pokémon, you'll find a surprisingly deep cooking system in Pokémon Sleep. In fact, there are dozens of unique recipes for you to discover, along with dozens of ingredients required to make them. And of all the meals in the game, none sound as delicious as its drink and dessert menu.

Here’s a look at every drink and dessert recipe in Pokémon Sleep to help you keep your Snorlax happy and well-fed.

All drink and dessert recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

While there are tons of drink and dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep, you’ll first need to unlock the Cooking Pot before you can prepare custom dishes.

This shouldn’t take too long to accomplish, however, as you’ll get the Cooking Pot after registering 12 sleep styles to your Sleep Style Dex (which should only take a few hours).

The Cooking Pot menu with Desserts/Drinks shown as the weekly requested food type.
Source: Niantic via YouTube
Once you’ve unlocked the Cooking Pot, you can cook custom recipes by selecting the "Choose a Recipe" button. You’ll also have the option to Auto Cook, which will automatically prepare the best possible recipe for Snorlax based on its preferences and the ingredients in your inventory.

But if you want to treat your sweet tooth, here’s a look at all drink and dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep (the list continues after the ad):

Pokémon Sleep Drink and Dessert RecipeIngredients
Lucky Chant Apple Pie 12 Fancy Apple, 4 Moomoo Milk
Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan 10 Honey, 15 Fancy Egg, 10 Moomoo Milk, 10 Fancy Apple
Hustle Protein Smoothie 15 Greengrass Soybeans, 8 Soothing Cacao
Fancy Apple Juice 8 Fancy Apple
Huge Power Soy Donuts 9 Pure Oil, 6 Greengrass Soybeans, 7 Soothing Cacao
Ember Ginger Tea 7 Fancy Apples, 9 Warming Ginger
Stalwart Vegetable Juice 9 Snoozy Tomato, 7 Fancy Apple
Big Malasada 10 Pure Oil, 7 Moomoo Milk, 6 Honey
Craft Soda Pop 9 Honey
Warm Moomoo Milk 7 Moomoo Milk
Cloud Nine Soy Cake8 Fancy Egg, 7 Greengrass Soybeans
Lovely Kiss Smoothie 11 Fancy Apple, 9 Moomoo Milk, 7 Honey, 8 Soothing Cacao
Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake 7 Moomoo Milk, 9 Honey, 8 Soothing Cacao
Mixed Juice Use any ingredients that don’t result in another dish being prepared.
A menu showing ingredients that are beginning gathered by a Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep.
Source: Niantic via YouTube
How often should I feed Snorlax in 'Pokémon Sleep'?

Pokémon Sleep lets you feed Snorlax three times a day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Do your best to feed Snorlax during all three time slots to make them as strong as possible, and try your best to feed them their favorite recipe.

That means the above drinks and desserts might not always be your best option — though this will constantly be changing as you’re tasked with caring for a new Snorlax every week.

Snorlax ready to eat breakfast in Pokémon Sleep.
Source: Niantic via YouTube

If you’re unable to feed Snorlax their preferred meal, you should still go ahead and feed them something. You might not see as big a jump in strength, but any meal is better than no meal. Keep in mind that breakfast runs from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., lunch is from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and dinner ends the day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Given those wide time slots, it shouldn’t be too difficult to squeeze in three meals every day and keep your Snorlax in top shape.

