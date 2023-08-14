Home > Gaming > Pokémon Feed Snorlax These Drink and Dessert Recipes to Maximize Their Power in 'Pokémon Sleep' Here’s a look at all drink and dessert recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep' you can whip up to improve Snorlax’s strength and keep them happy. By Jon Bitner Aug. 14 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Aside from sleeping and collecting new Pokémon, you'll find a surprisingly deep cooking system in Pokémon Sleep. In fact, there are dozens of unique recipes for you to discover, along with dozens of ingredients required to make them. And of all the meals in the game, none sound as delicious as its drink and dessert menu. Here’s a look at every drink and dessert recipe in Pokémon Sleep to help you keep your Snorlax happy and well-fed.

All drink and dessert recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

While there are tons of drink and dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep, you’ll first need to unlock the Cooking Pot before you can prepare custom dishes. This shouldn’t take too long to accomplish, however, as you’ll get the Cooking Pot after registering 12 sleep styles to your Sleep Style Dex (which should only take a few hours).

Once you’ve unlocked the Cooking Pot, you can cook custom recipes by selecting the "Choose a Recipe" button. You’ll also have the option to Auto Cook, which will automatically prepare the best possible recipe for Snorlax based on its preferences and the ingredients in your inventory. But if you want to treat your sweet tooth, here’s a look at all drink and dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep (the list continues after the ad):

Pokémon Sleep Drink and Dessert Recipe Ingredients Lucky Chant Apple Pie 12 Fancy Apple, 4 Moomoo Milk Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan 10 Honey, 15 Fancy Egg, 10 Moomoo Milk, 10 Fancy Apple Hustle Protein Smoothie 15 Greengrass Soybeans, 8 Soothing Cacao Fancy Apple Juice 8 Fancy Apple Huge Power Soy Donuts 9 Pure Oil, 6 Greengrass Soybeans, 7 Soothing Cacao Ember Ginger Tea 7 Fancy Apples, 9 Warming Ginger Stalwart Vegetable Juice 9 Snoozy Tomato, 7 Fancy Apple

Big Malasada 10 Pure Oil, 7 Moomoo Milk, 6 Honey Craft Soda Pop 9 Honey Warm Moomoo Milk 7 Moomoo Milk Cloud Nine Soy Cake 8 Fancy Egg, 7 Greengrass Soybeans Lovely Kiss Smoothie 11 Fancy Apple, 9 Moomoo Milk, 7 Honey, 8 Soothing Cacao Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake 7 Moomoo Milk, 9 Honey, 8 Soothing Cacao Mixed Juice Use any ingredients that don’t result in another dish being prepared.

How often should I feed Snorlax in 'Pokémon Sleep'?

Pokémon Sleep lets you feed Snorlax three times a day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Do your best to feed Snorlax during all three time slots to make them as strong as possible, and try your best to feed them their favorite recipe. That means the above drinks and desserts might not always be your best option — though this will constantly be changing as you’re tasked with caring for a new Snorlax every week.