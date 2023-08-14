Home > Gaming > Pokémon There Are Several Ways to Build the Best Team in 'Pokémon Sleep' — What You Need to Know The best Helper Team in 'Pokémon Sleep' makes it easy to level up your Snorlax and encounter rare Pokémon. Here’s how to pick your lineup. By Jon Bitner Aug. 14 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

While Pokémon Sleep may not be as complex as Pokémon GO, there are still a handful of moving pieces that require careful consideration. One of the most important aspects you’ll need to manage is your Helper Team.

Choosing the right Pokémon will give your Snorlax a massive strength boost and increase your chances of encountering rare monsters. Here’s a look at the best team in Pokémon Sleep, along with tips on how to customize the team based on your available roster.

Here's how to pick the best team in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

There are several variables to consider when picking the best team in Pokémon Sleep, but most players will find that Pikachu, Charmander, Totodile, Meowth, Ghastly, and Swablu are great options for the majority of scenarios.

Choosing a combination of these Pokémon allows you to gather berries and ingredients while also giving you plenty of useful skills to help you throughout the day. However, not all players will have these Pokémon in their roster — if that’s the case, simply choose Helpers from your collection with the highest RP.

Doing this may not be perfect, but it’s an easy way to get a fairly optimized build without much hassle. It’s also a great option for new players who may not want to get bogged down in the details when picking their Helper Team, as there are a surprising number of attributes to consider.

There are other ways to optimize your lineup in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

While picking high RP Pokémon is a great way to put together a Helper Team in Pokémon Sleep, there are a few other ways to optimize your lineup. For one, you can choose Pokémon that can gather Snorlax’s favorite berries. Giving Snorlax their favorite berries will provide you with significant boosts to Snorlax Strength, making this a solid alternative to simply picking high RP Pokémon.

You can also fill your Pokémon Sleep team with characters that are good at gathering ingredients. Ingredients are used to whip up dishes on your recipe list, and feeding Snorlax food you’ve prepared is another way to boost its power. Consider this option if you don’t have any Pokémon that can hunt down Snorlax’s favorite berries.

Another intriguing way to pick the best team in Pokémon Sleep is by stacking your lineup with Pokémon that offer useful skills. Some skills can restore bits of your Energy, while others make it easy to find resources or directly increase your Snorlax Strength.

Many players like to mix and match these strategies to build a well-optimized Helper Team. For example, the best team in Pokémon Sleep might include a few characters that gather berries for Snorlax, while the others gather ingredients to make their favorite recipe or offer skills that boost their strength.