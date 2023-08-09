Home > Gaming > Pokémon Good Sleep Day in 'Pokémon Sleep' Will Boost Your Drowsy Power During the Next Full Moon Good Sleep Day in 'Pokémon Sleep' arrives with the next full moon. But what does it entail? Here's what you need to know to get maximum Drowsy Power. By Jon Bitner Aug. 9 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Tons of news was revealed during the Pokémon Presents on Aug. 8, and the latest game in the series, Pokémon Sleep, wasn’t left out of the fun. In fact, the game is getting its very own event — Good Sleep Day — during its first full month on the app store. But when is Pokémon Sleep Good Sleep Day, and what bonuses will be available during the event? There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Good Sleep Day, but here’s what we know so far.

When is 'Pokémon Sleep' Good Sleep Day?

Good Sleep Day in Pokémon Sleep will line up with the next full moon, which arrives on Aug. 31. The Pokémon Company is yet to announce the exact date for the event, so it’s very possible it’ll fall on Aug 30. or at the start of September.

Source: Niantic

Whatever the case, Good Sleep Day in Pokémon Sleep will align with the next full moon, so be sure to clear your calendars around the end of the month. Expect to learn more about the event as we inch closer to its arrival, and stay tuned to the official Pokémon Sleep Twitter account for more details.

What is Good Sleep Day in 'Pokémon Sleep'?

During the Good Sleep Day event, Snorlax’s Drowsy Power will be increased. In turn, this should allow you to find more Pokémon than usual when you wake up in the morning — and it’ll be a great time to encounter rare monsters. Here’s a look at the full announcement for Good Sleep Day in Pokémon Sleep.

“When the moon is full, it’s time for a Good Sleep Day! Your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power will be stronger than usual! Please wait for future announcements and more details.” Unfortunately, that’s the extent of what’s been announced so far. It’s also unclear if this will become a recurring event that happens every full moon, or if it’s a one-off event that won’t appear again after Aug. 31. Whatever the case, be sure to tune in when Good Sleep Day goes live to maximize your chances of finding elusive Pokémon.

Why Drowsy Power matters in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

Snorlax’s Drowsy Power determines how many sleeping Pokémon are drawn to your camp after each Sleep Session. The higher your Drowsy Power, the more Pokémon you’ll encounter. The easiest way to increase Drowsy Power is by getting a good night’s sleep — but if you struggle with that, Good Sleep Day is going to be extra enticing.

Source: Niantic