Every Confirmed Pokémon You'll See in 'Detective Pikachu Returns' on Nintendo Switch Tons of Pokémon will make an appearance in 'Detective Pikachu Returns' on Nintendo Switch. Here's every Pokémon confirmed for the game so far. By Jon Bitner Aug. 8 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo revealed a bundle of exciting news during the latest Pokémon Presents, including a big update for Detective Pikachu Returns. Instead of running around catching and training hundreds of monsters, the quirky game has you carrying out an investigation as you follow Tim Goodman and a (very) talkative Pikachu through the adorable streets of Ryme City.

But which Pokémon will be featured in the game, and which will you stumble upon during your time in Ryme City? Here’s a look at all Pokémon in Detective Pikachu Returns.

All Pokémon in 'Detective Pikachu Returns'.

While The Pokémon Company hasn’t released a full list of all Pokémon in Detective Pikachu Returns, eagle-eyed fans have already caught glimpses of several familiar faces. Based on the currently released images and trailers, here’s a look at some of the Pokémon in Detective Pikachu Returns.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Arcanine

Mewtwo

Munchlax

Raboot

Luxray

Growlithe

Inteleon

Snivvy

Pikachu

Poliwag

Mimikyu

Slowpoke

Magikarp To get the most comprehensive look at all the Pokémon living in and around Ryme City, be sure to watch the latest trailer — which also lays the groundwork for its mysterious storyline. And if you missed the reveal trailer from earlier this year, it’s definitely worth a watch. Expect to learn more about the game as we approach its Oct. 6 release date.

What is 'Detective Pikachu Returns'?

Detective Pikachu Returns is a sequel to the popular 3DS game, Detective Pikachu. It takes place in Ryme City and follows a Pikachu that not only talks, but is one of the best sleuths in town. Together with their partner, Tim Goodman, players will set out to unravel a series of mysteries by chatting with other Pokémon, using unique skills to analyze the environment, and slowly piecing together clues to crack each case.

Source: The Pokémon Company

The game is shaping up to offer an adventure for players of all skill levels, with a unique Story Jump Mode that allows you to skip ahead chapters or dive back into old ones if you need a refresher. There are also a few other features that make it easy to reach the right conclusion about any clues you’ve discovered and point you in the right direction if you get lost.

Of course, a big part of the game will be interacting with other Pokémon — and Ryme City is shaping up to be a place that dozens of creatures call home. Some will offer help to Tim and Pikachu, while others might be suspects in your case. It’ll be up to you to figure out which can be trusted and which are trying to evade detection.

