Burna Boy's "Alone" Touches on Some Pretty Heavy-Duty Emotional Topics

And let's talk about that soundtrack! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever taps some of music's biggest names to soundtrack its action-packed moments. Between the likes of Rihanna, Tems, Stormzy, Future, and others, the soundtrack accompanying the movie is as much of a bonafide hit as the film itself.

One standout track on the album that fans really seem to be resonating with is "Alone," the new offering from singer Burna Boy. But what exactly is the meaning of the song? Let's unpack the lyrics.