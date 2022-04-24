Fans of Fear the Walking Dead might want to know everything about Alycia Debnam-Carey — who she’s dating, for example — but the actress isn’t one to broadcast her life online.

“I have a difficult relationship with social media. I always have, I still do,” she told MTV in 2017. “I find it a very hard medium for me to communicate on … It’s not the entire truth, either. Everything you see, it’s always a version of everything or it’s somehow manipulated to look a certain way.”