Samantha Jones May Not Be in ‘And Just Like That,' but She Is in ‘The Carrie Diaries’ — Here’s Where to Watch

If you're over And Just Like That or just want to learn more about Carrie Bradshaw, consider watching The Carrie Diaries. This under-the-radar series was created as a prequel to SATC and follows teenage Carrie Bradshaw in the 1980s.

Never heard of it? Or looking to rewatch it? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about The Carrie Diaries. Plus, we've got the hook up on where to watch it for free.