Alyssa Has Backup Wedding Dresses Just in Case on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 14 of Married at First Sight.

Like most of the participants on Married at First Sight, Alyssa Ellman believes her luck has run out with men. Prior to being cast, she dealt with multiple failed relationships.

She believes the show can turn her luck around when it comes to matters of the heart. And in a clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 12, 2022 episode, she goes wedding dress shopping and explains how prepared she is.