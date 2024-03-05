Home > Entertainment We All Know Amanda Bynes, but Who Are Her Parents? Meet Rick and Lynn Like many child stars, Amanda Bynes has faced a number of issues all while under the public eye. Through it all, her parents stood by her. By Sarah Walsh Mar. 5 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actress and former child star Amanda Bynes captured the hearts of audiences with her comedic talent and on-screen charisma throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rising to fame through Nickelodeon's All That and The Amanda Show, and hit movies like What a Girl Wants and She's the Man, Amanda became a household name. Heck, people are still quoting lines from those movies on the daily!

Article continues below advertisement

However, amid her success, Amanda encountered tumultuous times, battling with mental health issues and substance abuse, which led to concerns from fans and her parents alike. These struggles prompted public worry over her well-being and raised questions about her future in both the entertainment industry and her personal life. In light of the attention surrounding Amanda's life, one may wonder: Who are Amanda Bynes's parents, and what role have they played in her life and career?

Who are Amanda Bynes's parents?

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Bynes's parents are Lynn and Rick Bynes. Lynn worked as a dental assistant, and Rick was a dentist. By all accounts, they both provided a supportive environment for Amanda as she navigated the complexities of being a child star. Between Nickelodeon and mega box-office hits, Amanda rose to fame very quickly. And during that time, her parents appeared to balance her career with a sense of normalcy, prioritizing her well-being and keeping her grounded. For instance, when Amanda was a teenager, they felt it was important for her to remain with her family in Southern California rather than taking jobs out of state.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda was actually under her parents' conservatorship for nine years.

Amanda’s journey took a turn when she was placed under her parents' conservatorship in 2013. The legal arrangement granted them control over her personal and financial affairs. This decision came amid growing concerns about Amanda's well-being, as she grappled with mental health issues and substance abuse. Under the conservatorship, her parents assumed responsibility for making decisions on her behalf, ensuring she received the necessary care and support.

Amanda regained financial control in 2017. And the following year, Amanda's lawyer said that while Amanda could terminate the conservatorship if she wanted to, she had chosen to keep the arrangement as she was on good terms with her parents and was happy with her life as it was.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Amanda chose to end the conservatorship, which her parents said they completely supported. Amanda said in March 2022, “Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."

Amanda Bynes has faced struggles in her post-conservatorship life.

Following the termination of her conservatorship, Amanda Bynes ventured into new projects, including a coffee table book, and the launch of a podcast titled Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. However, she decided to discontinue the show after just one episode, though she did say that they might do more episodes in the future. She cited a desire to focus on obtaining her manicurist license as the reason for halting the podcast. And she expressed gratitude to her fans for their support.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda has still faced challenges in her post-conservatorship life, however. After Amanda was reportedly seen roaming naked and alone through the streets of Los Angeles, she was placed on a temporary psychiatric hold in March 2023, though her parents reportedly were not considering another conservatorship.