Who Is the Husband of New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Amanda Frances? Details When ‘RHOBH’ makes its debut there will be a few new faces to the cast, including newbie Amanda Frances. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 10 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The countdown is on, as in just a few weeks, the 15th season of Bravo’s hit reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will finally return. When the show makes its debut, there will be a few new faces to the cast, including newbie Amanda Frances.

Following the release of the trailer, fans are already eager to find out as much as they can about Amanda before she officially steps into her Housewives era. So, let’s find out about her husband, her business, and more.

Who is Amanda Frances's husband? Meet Eddie Tsivislavsky.

Amanda is married to Eddie Tsivislavsky. Throughout the duration of their relationship, Amanda and Eddie are also the parents of two children together, son Canaan Cash and daughter Delilah Grace. The pair were engaged for almost a year, as Eddie initially popped the question in December 2024.

In addition to the children he shares with Amanda, Eddie is also the father of two other children from his previous marriage. Per the outlet, Eddie is in the construction industry, and spends his time playing water polo. "We moved in together in 2021, got pregnant in 2022 and 2023, and I guess the rest is history," Amanda recounted to Wedding Forward in February 2025.

The season’s trailer reveals that Amanda will be the source of drama among multiple members of the cast.

In the first glimpse of Amanda in the trailer, she is seen in a bathtub filled with money for a photo shoot, leaning into a self-proclaimed moniker as the “money queen.” Elsewhere, Erika Jayne says that “something is off” with Amanda, while Bozoma shares her own thoughts about her, stating that Amanda is “not being clear” regarding the details of her life.

Things between Amanda and the ladies appear to be a consistent issue, as she later tells Eddie, who insists that the women “are intimidated” by her, that the women are jealous of her. "Because I'm young and successful and I'm not financially dependent on a man," Amanda tells Eddie. "And she outsourced her financial well-being on a man and it didn't go well." Amanda’s website lists her as a “self-made multi-millionaire” that shares her tools for “financial empowerment for women.”

Amanda has a connection to the last-standing ‘RHOBH’ OG Kyle Richards.

As is the case with any new Housewives cast member, Amanda has a connection to someone already on the show — in this case it happens to be Kyle. Per Reality Tea, in 2023, Amanda and Eddie bought Kyle’s home in Bel-Air for $6.1 million. So, we know that coming onto the show, Amanda is friends with the head of the group.