Amanda Frances Calls Herself a "Self-Made Millionaire" With Some Big Net Worth Claims Amanda said she became a millionaire around 2016. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 9 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@xoamandafrances

When Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered, some newbies joined the cast, including Amanda Frances. But, because she already had plenty of money even before Bravo began paying her for her time on camera, fans want to know what Amanda Frances's net worth is. According to her, it's a lot, and it's all thanks to her career as a life coach.

Article continues below advertisement

How does her net worth stack up against other stars from RHOBH? Judging by how much money she has made for herself as a self-proclaimed "self-made millionaire," Amanda can definitely hold her own. When it comes to the drama and rumors that often befall cast members, though, that's a whole other story.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Amanda Frances's net worth on 'RHOBH'?

Although Amanda's official net worth has not been confirmed publicly, she has spoken about how much money she has earned in her career as a life coach with her own business. According to Amanda in an Instagram post about her success, her company has generated more than $37 million since its inception.

Amanda Frances Entrepreneur and Reality TV Star Net worth: $37 million Amanda Frances started her business in 2011, and she makes a living selling digital learning courses for other potential life coaches. She joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2025. Birthdate: Sept. 12, 1985 Birthplace: Sand Springs, Okla. Children: Canaan and Delilah Marriages: Eddie Tsivislavsky (2025) Education: Oral Roberts University and Southern Methodist University

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda explains on RHOBH that she started out as a therapist, and she eventually went into the self-help field, in a way, when she became a life coach. Later, she started designing courses to help other people learn how to be life coaches. Now, part of her brand is also teaching people about the "energetic part of money" and "the mindset part," where manifestation and positive thinking are key.

"Most people who teach on money focus on the practical aspects of money exclusively," Amanda tells producers on RHOBH. "I think the practical aspects are really important, but I think the foundation is our relationship with money, which involves the psychological, the emotional, and the energetic."

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Frances's business is all about making money.

Amanda's website for her business, Amanda Frances Inc., explains that her digital courses and her book on the same topic have a focus on helping others create their own businesses and live a lifestyle that she believes is attainable for anyone with the drive to achieve it. "A true self-made woman, while putting herself through graduate school, Amanda taught herself how to build her first website," her website explains. "A decade later, Amanda Frances Inc. is an eight-figure global brand serving clients and students in 196 countries."