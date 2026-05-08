'RHOBH' Star Amanda Frances Calls Late Son's Birthday a "Joyful and Sad Week" Her twin sons were both 11 weeks early in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 8 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@xoamandafrances

When Amanda Frances joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 15, she came with the boss babe energy that most of the Bravo stars are known for. However, she also came with a story about losing her infant son, and Amanda Francis has been candid about her son's death both on and off RHOBH.

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Amanda's life as she describes her life to her co-stars on the show is full of wild stories of once belonging to a cult and then building her business up into the seven figure mark. Now, she's part of RHOBH and, by all accounts, she fits right in. And for some fans, the fact that she is so open about the loss of her son makes her more relatable than most RHOBH stars.

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Amanda Francis shares details of her son's death on 'RHOBH.'

Early on in Season 15, Amanda explains to RHOBH producers that she lost her son, Zion, when he was a newborn. In 2022, she gave birth to Zion and his twin brother, Canaan, 11 weeks prematurely. Zion died at five days old, and Canaan spent more than 60 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before he was cleared to go home.

"Every year, it's the most joyful and sad week," Amanda explains on the show. "I can't think of everything Canaan overcame to be a 3-year-old, without thinking of Zion not making it. It's just all in the week."

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Amanda opens up about the loss to her co-stars on RHOBH by explaining the anniversary of her son's death and how tough it still is for her to get through the day he died and the days surrounding it. So when she is confronted about drama on the anniversary of her son's death, it's a little too much for her to handle on the show.

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Outside of RHOBH, Amanda shared details about how Zion died. She wrote on Instagram, "Within days of arriving home, the babies were earth-side, I was no longer pregnant, and the NICU was my second home. Four days after being born, Zion died of a brain hemorrhage."

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According to the National Institutes of Health, twins who are born before 37 weeks are more likely to experience this sort of complication, "high-grade intraventricular hemorrhage," that leads to death. In Amanda's case, one of her sons experienced this when the twins were born at around 29 weeks.

Amanda Francis has four kids now.

Amanda is mom to Canaan, who, she wrote on Instagram, will technically never know life as a twin even though he was born as a twin. And, in 2024, her daughter Delilah was born. But Amanda also has two step-children, Liam and Shoshana, from husband Eddie Tsivislavsky's previous marriage.

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