Is Amanda Serrano Married or Single? Inside the Boxing Champ's Love Life Does Amanda have a special someone rooting for her on the sidelines? By Jennifer Farrington Published July 9 2025, 7:37 p.m. ET

Puerto Rican native Amanda Serrano, dubbed “The Real Deal,” has gained global recognition not just for her powerful punches, but for dominating across multiple weight classes, an achievement so impressive she earned a Guinness World Record in 2019 for winning titles in seven divisions.

With Amanda quickly rising in the ranks, especially after catching the attention of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, all eyes are on her. Naturally, boxing fans want to know more about the 36-year-old, like whether she has a partner cheering her on from the sidelines or if she has kids. Here’s the scoop.

Is Amanda Serrano married or single?

Source: Netflix

Pro boxer Amanda Serrano does not appear to be married. In fact, she seems to be single, and prefers to keep it that way so she can focus solely on her passion — boxing. While some unreliable sources have linked Amanda romantically to her trainer and manager, Jordan Maldonado, that’s a false narrative. Jordan is actually married to Amanda’s sister, Cindy. He’s been part of Amanda’s life for a long time, personally and professionally.

That close relationship may be why Jordan takes his role so seriously. In a June 2025 Instagram post, he shared photos of himself and Amanda, writing: “She [Amanda Serrano] doesn’t have to hire a bodyguard or security as some like to call themselves. She was blessed with a Multi-Role Manager. I’m family — that’s all the protection she needs.”

So no, Amanda isn’t dating Jordan. Instead, he supports her as her manager, coach, and brother-in-law, someone fully committed to helping her succeed in and out of the ring. And speaking of Amanda’s career, it actually began because of Cindy and Jordan. Watching her sister fight is what first sparked Amanda’s interest in boxing.

According to the Women Boxing Archive Network (WBAN), both Cindy and Jordan initially tried to discourage her from stepping into the ring. Cindy even went so far as to put Amanda up against a tough sparring partner to scare her off. But instead of backing down, Amanda was hooked. By 2009, she made her professional debut. So, it would seem that Amanda is far more focused on propelling her career than she is on finding love.

So, does Amanda Serrano have any kids?

Amanda appears to be fully committed to the sport of boxing, so much so that she hasn’t married or welcomed any children. And given the current trajectory of her career, especially with Jake Paul in her corner telling her she could be on billboards and earning $5 million per fight, her focus seems firmly locked in on making that happen. That said, she likely has little time for romance.