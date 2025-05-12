How Many Kids Does Amber Heard Have? Inside Her Family Dynamic In April 2021, Amber Heard announced that she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Oonagh, via surrogate. By Danielle Jennings Published May 12 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Following her losing trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has kept a decidedly low profile away from Hollywood. However, she recently shared an update with her fans regarding the arrival of new additions to her family.

In April 2021, Amber announced that she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Oonagh, via surrogate. In December 2024, she revealed that she was expecting her second child, also via surrogate.

How many kids does Amber Heard have?

Following the birth of daughter Oonagh, on Mother’s Day 2025, Amber surprised fans with the news that she welcomed twins, a son and a daughter, via surrogate. She revealed the news via Instagram with a photo of the infants’ feet coupled with a lengthy message.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” Amber’s message began. “This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today, I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang.”

“My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote.

“I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you,” Amber added.

What has Amber said about her surrogacy and motherhood journey?

While announcing the birth of her oldest daughter, Amber noted that she made the decision to be a single mother. "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Amber continued, pointing to her chosen birth method of surrogacy.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she added.