Ammika Harris Accused of Pretending to Be Half Black by Changing Her Name Her birth name is reportedly Suryapan. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 4 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @ammikaaa

Chris Brown has three different children from three different women. He had his second child, Aeko Catori Brown, with social media influencer/model Ammika Harris in November of 2019. Ammika's ethnicity has been the subject of debate among Chris Brown's fans, who believe that Harris has lied about her heritage online. This occurred after folks learned of her real name and saw pictures of her family online.

What is Ammika Harris's real name?

Online sleuths have purportedly discovered that Ammika Harris's real name is actually Ammika Pietzker, which is what's listed on Aeko Catori Brown's birth certificate. Additional information reveals that Harris was born in Thailand, which is where her birth parents are both from.

Furthermore, the name Pietzker isn't Ammika's birthname, but Suryapan is. That's because it appears that both of Ammika's parents are ethnically Thai. Ammika posted a snapshot of black-and-white photos of her birth parents online, whom she called her "heart and soul" in a caption for the social media post.

Additionally, others have noted that Ammika was tagged in a picture of her as a little girl with her mother and father on Instagram. Although they appear older in the photograph, dated Jan. 20, 2000, they do seem to look identical to the people in the black-and-white pictures Ammika labeled as her "heart and soul" on the internet.

Why is it such a big deal if Ammika Harris is ethnically Thai?

The controversy surrounding Ammika's ethnicity stems from the fact that she reportedly described herself as "blasian with Cherokee blood." Intimating that she's half black and half asian with indigenous American ancestry.

Furthermore, Ammika's Pietzker surname stems from her mother Thipsuda's second marriage in Germany. Hollywood Life writes that Ammika's modeling work mostly takes place in Germany, and that she's been dating Chris Brown since 2015.

Since then, the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship, and speculation about the pair's involvement with each other sparked up again in 2019 after photos of the two in Europe together began popping up online. AceShowbiz wrote that Harris "wanted to be half black so bad because she was obsessed with Karrueche Tran."

Tran, who is also half black and half asian, dated Chris Brown after his highly publicized domestic violence case with Rihanna. Brown was charged with assaulting Rihanna so badly that the "Work" singer was left with facial bruises and a torn lip.

This left Brown with five years' probation, along with community service and mandatory domestic violence counseling. Years later, Brown and Rihanna would date again, and after that fizzled out, he was reportedly dating Tran again before ending that relationship once he had a child with another love interest, Nia Guzman.

