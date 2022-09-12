'Among Us' Memes Are Still Going Strong — Here Are Some of Our Favorite Jokes About the Game
Is there any Cinderella story as charming and fun as that of Among Us and its rise to fame? Despite having been released in 2018 to little fanfare, the game exploded in popularity during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. With many Twitch streamers and gamers broadcasting their sessions, players around the world jumped on the bandwagon, launching the whodunnit game to mainstream success. The game has even been ported to several popular consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch.
Among Us has enjoyed plenty of time in the limelight, making appearances on talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For many gamers, the adorable space bean game has become a household name.
Naturally, the game's popularity spawned several hilarious memes. Whether they're in-jokes that players would only understand or even just an unintentional real-life reference to the game, there's no shortage of hilarious space bean content.
Here are our favorite Among Us memes.
Satire courtesy of 'Among Us Logic'
Of the many web cartoons that YouTube animator GamesToons has uploaded, the Among Us Logic series is one of their most popular. This hilarious series spans several episodes, each of them providing some poignant satire for the popular game all while telling its own story.
Check out Among Us Logic and the rest of their animations on YouTube!
Whatever helps you get done with housework!
For the crewmates of Among Us, their main objective is to complete tasks at their location before the Imposters can murder everyone. That's not totally unlike us trying to get stuff done around the house!
Just think of your chores in terms of:
- Basement: Do Laundry
- Bedroom: Make Bed
- Kitchen: Empty Garbage (0/2)
Sick 'Among Us' reference
For many, the game's very existence is hilarious enough to warrant a few chuckles. When it comes to the words "among us," which people tend to use quite often, they might end up accidentally referencing the game to a trained listener!
A 'Smash' hopeful for the ages!
Super Smash Bros. is known for crossing over with several popular video games, so many fans wondered if Among Us could get some love when the Ultimate DLC was coming out. YouTube animator BIGREEN brought that vision to life with a fan-made video showing their depiction of a playable crewmate in the game. It even comes with a remixed version of the two-second theme that plays when a body is found! Talk about dedication!
'Among Us: The Musical'
TikTok user @hiririririririri has created several musical numbers in Among Us by having fellow crewmates change their names to the lyrics and cutting together the song. Can you imagine the kind of dedication it must take to get this many friends together just to do this? Most of us are lucky enough if we can get six people to line up their schedules for a couple of rounds!
Among Us is available on all major gaming platforms.