Amy Duggar Calls Her Training Video Acting Her "Side Hustle" as a Stay-at-Home Mom

You might not call Amy Duggar a reality TV star, per se, but she gained some notoriety from popping up on the now-canceled TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On quite a bit over the years. She even tried her hand at a music career, and she gained some minor fame as the "rebel" of the Duggar family. Now, she has added acting to her resume, as she admitted to being in Walmart training videos in an Instagram post.

In a September 2024 post, Amy shared a photo of herself on a billboard in an ad for the America's Car-Mart dealership. In the caption, she revealed that she has done work like this before and that it's something she considers to be a "side hustle." And before she even posted that, some eagle-eyed fans and followers of the Duggars shared screenshots of her Walmart training videos on Reddit.

Amy Duggar is in Walmart training videos.

Amy shared in her Instagram post that her ad work is nothing new, and most of her followers commented to sing their praises for Amy, who is also a mom to one and who shares details about her life with her husband and son on social media. "I'm hired to do a lot of speaking/teleprompter and Walmart in-house training videos mostly!" Amy wrote in the comments section. "I thought, well I do have a ton of camera experience, let's put it to good work!"

In 2023, someone shared a couple of video stills from a Walmart training video on Reddit. The user wrote, "I'm not sure how old this video is, but here's Amy starring as a store associate named Brittany in a mandatory corporate training."

In the photos, Amy is indeed inside a Walmart location. She has on the standard Walmart smock with a name tag that says Brittany. It appears to be part of some kind of employee orientation material, though it's not clear if the videos Amy appears in are sent to locations across the country or just in Arkansas, where Amy lives.

Amy Duggar says her acting is part of a "side hustle" she does.

In Amy's Instagram post, she added that the work she does is part of her "side hustle" so she can still remain a stay-at-home mom with her son. Amy's husband, Dillon King, owns and operates a restaurant called Wellington's Restaurant and Cigar Bar. Since his work keeps him busy, Amy apparently has found something to keep her occupied in between caring for their son and taking care of their home.