Recent years of Jeopardy! have seen an all-star string of impressive contestants, and Amy Schneider is just the latest in that group. Amy is the winningest woman in the show's history, and she's also the show's current champion. Unfortunately, news recently broke that had nothing to do with Amy's time on Jeopardy!. It was recently reported that she had been robbed in Oakland, where she works as an engineering manager.Amy Schneider was robbed, but wasn't hurt in the altercation.Amy was robbed in Oakland on Jan. 2 and said that she was "fine" but that her identification, cell phone, and credit cards had all been stolen. According to The Washington Post, a spokesman for the Oakland Police Department said that shortly after 3:30 pm, two people approached Amy and demanded her property. “The victim complied, and the individuals ran off with the victim’s personal belongings,” Oakland PD continued.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing as of Jan. 4. At this time, there's been no indication that Amy was targeted because of her appearances on Jeopardy!, or that her attackers had any idea who she was when they robbed her. It seems as though Amy was a random victim in this case who just happened to be someone well known.Amy is currently on a 25-game 'Jeopardy!' winning streak.Amy recently became the longest-running female winner in Jeopardy! history after she won her 21st-straight game to take the record. On Jan. 4, she won her 25th game and has now won a cumulative total of $918,000. Amy has earned a loyal fanbase in part through her Twitter recaps of each match after they air. The show films months ahead of when episodes actually air, so her run has likely concluded, although she cannot say how long it lasts.Amy is also the first transgender contestant to earn a spot in the show's "Tournament of Champions." On Twitter, she apologized for falling behind on her recaps and explained that she had been preoccupied by trying to replace the items that had been stolen. She also said that she had had trouble sleeping in recent days.In a statement released by the show, they offered their sympathy to Amy in light of the robbery. “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity," the show statement read. \n\nAmy is originally from Ohio, but moved to Oakland about a decade ago, and began applying for a spot on Jeopardy! following the move.Now, she's become one of the most successful contestants in the show's history, and her run is not over yet. If she continues to win, she'll soon cross the $1 million mark, which has only been passed by a few contestants in the show's history. Regardless of where she ultimately lands, Amy has already had a historic run on the show.