Ana de Armas Once Dated Ben Affleck, But Who Is Her Ex-Husband? Ana was married from 2011 to 2013 and has no shortage of high-profile beaus in her past.

Cuban actor Ana de Armas has been in the industry since she was 16 years old. Since coming to Hollywood, she has become a superstar actor with a portfolio that includes hits like Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049, No Time to Die, Blonde, and more.

Yet for all we know about her superstar power and skill, her private life is somewhat of a mystery. We know that she was married before and that she's dated some pretty high-profile people. So who was Ana de Armas's ex-husband? He's in the industry himself. Here's what we know about him.

Ana de Armas is famously private about her love life, but here's what we know about her ex-husband.

Although her name has been in the headlines multiple times for her romantic partners, Ana is actually fairly private about her love life. But we do know a little bit about her ex-husband because he is himself an actor.

His name is Marc Clotet, and he is an actor and director from Spain, according to IMDb. His portfolio includes The Sleeping Voice, The Chessplayer, and Això no és Suècia. Marc and Ana were married from 2011 to 2013 before calling it quits.

In 2014, he got into a serious relationship with Natalia Sánchez. They're still together and share two children. Marc often shares family pictures of their adventures on his Instagram, but the kids are generally edited out for privacy.

Ana de Armas has some pretty high-profile relationships under her belt.

However, Marc isn't the only famous person that Ana has been romantically linked to. In 2020, she was publicly linked with actor and director Ben Affleck. They dated for about a year before calling it quits. Shortly after that, he reconciled with his former love Jennifer Lopez and they married in 2021 before ending things in 2024.

Then from 2021 to 2024, Ana was linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis according to Parade. However, she raised eyebrows everywhere when she was linked with someone new in late 2024.

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas with Paul Boukadakis, and Tom Cruise.

In November 2024, Ana was spotted in Madrid with a new beau. This time, her beau wasn't a Hollywood heavyweight. He's Manuel Anido Cuesta, step-son of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Manuel is Miguel's step-son from his wife Lis Cuesta, from a previous relationship. Their relationship was highly controversial from the start, considering his proximity to the dictatorial leadership in Cuba.

Shortly after their relationship rumors went public, Ana started limiting public comments on her Instagram. By March 2025, comments were still limited, leading people to speculate that they were still an item. Yet March 2025 came with new rumors: Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise. Yes, that Tom Cruise.