Andre Braugher Was Married for More Than 30 Years to a Fellow Actor Following the news of Andre Braugher's death at just 61, many wanted to learn more about the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star, including if he was married.

The Gist: Andre Braugher's death at just 61 has left many reeling, and also curious to learn more about his family.

Andre has been married to Ami Brabson, his co-star on Homicide: Life on the Street, for more than 30 years.

Andre and Ami had three boys, one of whom followed in his parents' footsteps and became an actor.

During his career, Andre Braugher may have been best known for his work on TV shows like Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but those aren't the only roles the actor took on. He was also a husband and father. Following the news of his death on Dec. 11, 2023, at just 61 years old, many wanted to learn more about that part of the actor's life.

While Andre wasn't someone who was constantly in the public eye, that was certainly an intentional choice. His marriage was long-lasting, and it's the kind that everyone should aspire to.

Who was Andre Braugher's wife?

Andre was married for more than 30 years to Ami Brabson, who was one of his co-stars on Homicide. Ami appeared in a recurring role in that series. She has worked in television sporadically in the decades since. Ami has a recurring role as a judge on Law & Order: SVU and also appeared on the original Law & Order, as well as on Damages and Kings.

Not much is known about Andre's marriage to Ami, and it seems like that may have been intentional. While many celebrities have pretty public relationships, Andre kept his marriage and his family out of the public eye as much as possible, despite the high-level roles he often took on. “We’re like-minded; we grew up in similar neighborhoods; we share the same values,” Andre said of Ami to Variety in 2020. “She knows me like the back of her hand, and I’m grateful for that.”

Did Andre Braugher have any children?

Andre and Ami had three sons together named Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley. The family lived in New Jersey, which is why Andre frequently found himself working on projects in New York. Michael, who is now in his early 30s, followed his father into acting and has appeared onstage in To Kill a Mockingbird and also in several episodes of the second season of The Gilded Age.

Isaiah has chosen to stay largely out of the spotlight, and John Wesley also lives a fairly private life. No one in Andre's family has released any sort of statement about his death, and it seems possible given how private they typically are that they never will.