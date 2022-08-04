Andrea Ierovolino May Be Dating Selena Gomez, but Her Net Worth Dwarfs His

Andrea and Selena were spotted together swimming together on a yacht off the coast of Positano, Italy. The two were seen clasping hands and swimming together, leading many to assume that they were romantically involved.

The two first worked together on the 2016 film Dubious Battle, and were spotted spending time together in 2019 as well. Following the news that they may be in a relationship, many were naturally curious about what Andrea's net worth might be.