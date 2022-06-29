Now That Her True Crime Comedy, Some Are Wondering if Selena Gomez is Pregnant
Few major stars have been famous for as much of their lives as Selena Gomez, but she's handled her stardom with grace and poise. Now that she plays the millennial caught between Steven Martin and Martin Short on Only Murders in the Building, she's reaching an entirely new audience. The show just returned for its second season, and while fans were thrilled to have it back, some were also wondering if Selena was hiding a pregnancy.
Is Selena Gomez pregnant?
Unless she's really keeping it under wraps, Selena Gomez is not actually pregnant. She hasn't announced the news on social media, and the rumor seems to have been spawned by her wardrobe choices in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Selena wears lots of loose fitting hoodies and sweatshirts throughout the first episode of the season, leading some to assume that she was covering up a baby bump.
While some thought that her clothes and the blocking might suggest that she was pregnant, she has not made any announcement to verify that, and it has likely been several months since these scenes were shot, which would mean that if she were pregnant, the public would likely know. Therefore, it seems pretty safe to say that Selena is not pregnant, even though some may have thought she was.
This is not the first time speculation has popped up around Selena.
The rumors around Only Murders in the Building season 2 are just the latest that Selena has had to deal with, as she's faced rumors about pregnancy before. In fact, the last time she dealt with pregnancy speculation was almost exactly a year ago, when some of her TikTok videos made fans suspect that she might be pregnant. The video in question featured her in a hoodie dancing to "Baila Conmigo," and set off rumors immediately.
Of course, if Selena had really been pregnant a year ago, she would have a baby now. Just as was the case with the current set of rumors, those rumors are largely baseless. While there may be a large segment of the public that wants Selena to have a child, she will likely come to motherhood in her own time and in her own way if she chooses to go that route at all.
Selena didn't mention kids when discussing her goals for the future.
In an interview with Dazed in 2020, Selena discussed where she sees herself at 37, and her answer did not include any suggestion that she's eager to be a mom.
“Hopefully I’ll be doing more of my philanthropy, while maintaining a healthy balance of the stuff I enjoy now. I think it’s also gonna be a surprise. But I hope that I’m super-happy and creating good things for the world,” Selena said.
Motherhood may still be in the cards, but it seems that for now Selena is focused on other things. Pregnancy speculation may come and go, but Selena's focused on philanthropy and her work for now.