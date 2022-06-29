Now That Her True Crime Comedy, Some Are Wondering if Selena Gomez is Pregnant

In an interview with Dazed in 2020, Selena discussed where she sees herself at 37, and her answer did not include any suggestion that she's eager to be a mom.

“Hopefully I’ll be doing more of my philanthropy, while maintaining a healthy balance of the stuff I enjoy now. I think it’s also gonna be a surprise. But I hope that I’m super-happy and creating good things for the world,” Selena said.