'The Anonymous': Andy and Nina Target Jack as Xavier's Enemy (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Tensions are increasingly rising as The Anonymous gets closer to crowning the $100,000 cash prize winner. So far, we've said goodbye to several OG competitors and have met some newbies who have already shook up the competition. With all of the changes being made, it's understandable that the remaining contestants have begun side-eyeing each other while trying to save themselves.

In an exclusive clip shared with Distractify from Season 1, Ep. 6, the reality TV vets on The Anonymous — Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, Survivor winner Nina Twine, and Fyre Festival meme star Andy King — join forces to find the anonymous player putting everyone at risk and turn on one of their day one roomies.

Xavier, Nina, and Andy think Jack is the anonymous and decide to turn against him.

The clip from Season 1, Ep. 6 of The Anonymous opened with the cast in the house blowing off steam when newbie Victoria suggests the group has an '80s dance challenge. After watching her awkwardly dance as her showmance boo, Christopher cheers her on, the camera turns to Xavier and Andy plotting away. Andy is concerned that the competition will turn uglier as the housemates continue getting to know each other. Xavier, however, only wants to know who keeps putting him at risk for elimination.

"I got to figure out who keeps putting me at risk," Xavier tells Andy. "There have been four handles that have put me at risk." Xavier mentions that he already knows Robbi Jade Lew, who was eliminated in Episode 5, which puts him at risk. Her departure brought him down to three possible competitors, which the lawyer said "mathematically doesn't make sense." Little did Xavier know one of his biggest threats is Nina, who was one competitor anonymously praying on his downfall.

"At the moment, my biggest threat is Xavier," Nina says in a confessional. "One, he has previous experience just like me. He won Big Brother. Two, he is very inquisitive, very much trying to figure out who voted for him. Little does he know it was me. Sorry."

After the Survivor player's shady confession, Andy turns to her for her thoughts on who could be the anonymous player from the previous elimination round. Nina tells Andy she believes it's one of the "OG players" who came in at the beginning of the series. The event producer immediately suspects Jack Usher is the culprit, which — SPOILER ALERT — is spot on, as Jack has been responsible for several eliminations, including Kacie Mize, who was eliminated in the second episode. However, Victoria was the one to let Robbi go.

In another confessional interview, Nina agrees with Andy and says that Jack's restful slumber the night of Robbi's elimination was a tell-tale sign he had her axed. "I would not be surprised if it was Jack," Nina says. "I think he is playing an amazing game, and he is my bunkmate." "He is constantly tossing and turning," she adds. "And last night it was really quiet. Like somebody who is at rest."

Who is Jack Usher on 'The Anonymous?'

Jack has been the player to watch since he joined The Anonymous. According to his USA bio, he was raised to compete and grew up in a "sports-centric household." Jack brought his competitive edge to "nerdy" passions like academics, video, and board games. Among his proudest accomplishments is ranking third at the Masters tournament in the strategy game Settlers of Catan. He was also crowned the 1v1 World Champion and the King of Catan Premier League champion.