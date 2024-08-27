Home > Television > Reality TV 'The Anonymous's' Tyrenna Talks Her Exit and Her Housemates' "Red Flags" (EXCLUSIVE) "I think I should be on 'The Anonymous' Season 2 if it comes to pass!" Tyrenna told 'Distractify.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:00 a.m. ET Source: USA

You can never let your guard down on USA’s reality show, The Anonymous, as someone is always ready to remove you from the competition. In the three-episode premiere, which debuted on Aug. 19, 2023, two of the 12 contestants, Sydney Dorsey and Kacie Mize, were eliminated. And while we didn’t get a double whammy when the show returned the following Monday, the exit was just as hard to watch.

Episode 4 opened with the cast’s AI interface, DANI, announcing that Tyrenna Tolbert was let go. Tyrenna won fans over with her bright, colorful outfits and charming personality. However, as “whimsical” as she was, she quickly became a target. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Tyrenna discussed her elimination, discovering how shady some of her teammates could be and if she would try to be the anonymous player again in future seasons.

Who is Tyrenna on ‘The Anonymous?’

Tyrenna's strategy on The Anonymous was nearly foolproof. Despite her efforts to secure her safety in the competition, her competitors covertly put a target on her back. During Episode 3, her housemate and Big Brother winner Xavier formed an alliance with Robbi and Christopher, convincing them that Tyrenna needed to be eliminated. Viewers saw her eating a piece of pizza as they plotted against her just inches away.

In the group’s second challenge, Tyrenna discovered she was at risk of being eliminated. Then, in anonymous mode, Robbi pretended to be Tyrenna’s character, “Truck,” by imitating her in the group chat. Then, Xavier, who won anonymous mode, used the win to act on his initial plan to eliminate Tyrenna.

During her exit, Tyrenna confessed to being Truck, which shocked the cast. Many believed she was poker champ Robbi’s character, “Dice.”Robbi wondered if Tyrenna’s admission blew her cover. Tyrenna also left the competition with a cryptic warning to her castmates. “Pay attention to the people you really think are in your corner,” she said. “Because, more than likely, they’re not.”

Tyrenna talked to ‘Distractify’ about being eliminated from ‘The Anonymous.’

In her final scene, Tyrenna said that being on The Anonymous further proved how “fantastic” she is, even if she didn’t win. Following her exit, she shared more thoughts about her elimination with Distractify. Here’s our full Q&A! (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Q: As an Army reserve member, did you worry that your time on The Anonymous would affect your day job? A: I have been on Active Duty for the past five years. Fortunately, I had accrued a lot of leave, so it was no problem at all. Q: You were so good at playing “truck” that no one suspected it was you until you were eliminated. How did using the avatar help you in the competition?

A: My outfit was a vibrant color, my hair was big and bold, and I was also very ladylike. I didn't worry too much that the others would suspect me. Trucks appear masculine, so I felt I could throw the others off with that handle.

Q: Can you share how you felt watching Ep. 103 back and seeing Xavier, Robbi, and Christopher agree to plot against you? A: I was flattered, tickled, and surprised at how much effort went into getting rid of me. I took it as a compliment that an alliance was required. My confidence was not shaken, just a bit stirred. Xavier went the extra mile to get rid of me, so I guess I slipped by trusting a “Big Brother” winner.

Q: Why do you think a target was on your back after Kacie’s elimination? A: I think the other players thought I got rid of her as The Anonymous, which made me a threat. Jack played such a good game and convinced the crew to put the eyeball on me. Chris floated the idea that I was the dice, although prior to that, most people assumed Robbi was the dice. Groupthink took over and worked in that alliance’s favor.

Q: Why were you sure you would be at risk for elimination during the Face-Off? A: When your name pops up in the chat, it is like a guillotine grazing the back of your neck. Make one wrong move, and boom! You're dead with your head in a basket. My options were limited when my name hit the chat, and I didn't win the Face-Off. I had to become The Anonymous. I hope someone wants to keep me in or be ready to be eliminated.

Q: Did you think Andy deserved to be up for elimination, or was the reason you selected him only to “stir the pot?” A: I thought he deserved to be eliminated because he was being a snitch, running around, and sharing my conversations for self-preservation. I was hoping he could have been an ally, but my “Spidey senses” decided to take the week off.

Q: During your exit, you warned your housemates to “pay attention to the people you really think are in your corner, because more than likely they’re not.” Who were you referring to, and if you look back, was the advice accurate?

A: Robbi was game-on from the very beginning. I knew she wasn't who she claimed to be, but I acted intrigued. My intuition was spot-on about her lying, especially when she wasn't very talkative, until she realized other players might want to eliminate her. Her being chummy with me was a huge red flag to me. I thought Chris was an ally until he, Xavier, and Robbi became tighter than Velcro. After that, I knew he couldn’t be trusted, even with all the hugs. My advice? Hugs are deceptive! We’ve just seen each other, not even five minutes ago, why are all these people hugging me?

Q: Why do you think so many of your competitors tried to emulate you in anonymous mode? A: My confidence was twisted into arrogance so the players could talk junk in the chat. They tried to imitate me, although they really didn't get to know me. Plus, I am super fabulous, so they had to try and be my awesome self. The attempts to be me failed but were definitely effective in the game. They made me laugh!

Q: What have you been up to since exiting ‘The Anonymous?’ A: Oh, I am still fabulous. I am sewing my handmade upcycled bags and preparing to retire from the Army. Life is too short to be bored and boring. I embrace my experiences, and I have many. This was a great experience, and I think everyone I met on the show was awesome.