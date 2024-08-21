Home > Television > Reality TV Dillian Frelow Slays All Day, Just Like He Does in 'The Anonymous' Dillian is out, loud, and proud and has even given a TED Talk about self-fulfillment and focusing on essentially being your own cheerleader. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 21 2024, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: USA Network

USA Network's newest reality competition series, The Anonymous, marries everything we love about series like The Traitors and The Circle. That's probably due to the fact that the series was produced by Studio Lambert, the company responsible for the aforementioned series. The premise of The Anonymous is that the contestants involved must manipulate the others in order to remain anonymous in the game while taking out the competition. The last one standing wins the grand prize of $100,000.

Article continues below advertisement

The players must play games to add money to the prize pot during the day while voting to eliminate a person at night. They do so behind anonymous handles. Whoever is able to match the cast to their correct handle the most accurately wins the title of "the Anonymous," and gets the power to choose who goes home. Because of how the game works, hiding personal quirks is imperative. Big personalities stand out, and there is no player that stands out more than Dillian Frelow whose handle is the alien.

Source: Instagram @dilliantheceleb

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Dillian Frelow from USA Network's new series 'The Anonymous'?

Per Dillian's Anonymous bio, Dillian was "Raised in Beaumont, Texas, but [is currently] residing in the glitz and glam of Los Angeles, Calif." Dillian works as a host and MC and has appeared at several major events in Texas. He also appears to be building his personal brand, King Dillian Entertainment. Dillian is out, loud, and proud and has even given a TED Talk about self-fulfillment and focusing on essentially being your own cheerleader. His positivity draws people in, an asset in a game like this.

Source: Instagram/@dilliantheceleb

Article continues below advertisement

Dillian's big personality is beautiful, but could be a detriment to his game on 'The Anonymous.'

There is nothing I love more than a person who throws gender norms to the wind to live the way they want, and Dillian personifies this. However, in a game where anonymity is imperative, he has a big challenge on his hands. Several people have already guessed that he is the one behind the alien handle, meaning he's already at risk. According to his Anonymous bio, his strategy is to become the confidant of the house, which is a smart way to stick around, as long as he contributes to the prize pot.

Source: USA Network

Is Dillian Frelow capable of being cutthroat enough to win the game on 'The Anonymous'?