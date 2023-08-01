Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Angus Cloud's Family Suffers Another Tragedy — Let's Meet His Parents Angus Cloud, star of the HBO hit show 'Euphoria,' has sadly a week after burying his father who died in May. Here's what we know about his parents. By Allison Hunt Jul. 31 2023, Published 9:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Euphoria. Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old stand-out star of HBO's hit show Euphoria was found dead on July 31, 2023. We were truly shocked when we heard the news. Angus had such an underdog story and has been an inspiration for so many. Suffice to say, this one hurts y'all.

Angus first rose to fame after a casting agent literally stopped him on the street and asked him to audition for the role. Fans quickly fell in love with his character, Fez, the lovable, caring drug dealer. And with the passing of Angus, fans now know the question of whether Fez survived the gunshot at the end of Season 2. How are his parents and siblings coping with the loss? Here's what we know.

Who are Angus Cloud's parents?

Tragedy truly struck twice for the Cloud family as only a couple of months prior to Angus's death, Angus's father, Conor Hickey passed away. Angus posted the above picture to IG captioning, "miss u breh." US Weekly reports that Conor died of a short illness.

More was learned about how the death of Angus's father impacted him when the statement came out. The family told TMZ that: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The statement ended by saying, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss." Angus's mom was also reported to be the one to make the 911 call, calling it a "possible overdose."

Angus Cloud had two siblings.

Angus Cloud has two twin sisters. One is named Fiona Cloud and goes to the University of Michigan. The other's name is unknown. Angus's Euphoria brother, actor Javon "Wanna" Walton, post the above Instagram tribute, "Rest easy brother," as well as posted a picture of them on his Instagram story writing the words, "Forever family."