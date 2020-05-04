A Handy Guide to All the New 'Animal Crossing' Fish and Bugs to Catch This May

We’ve finally made it to the month of May in the real world, which means that it’s also May in Animal Crossing (for those of us who aren’t time traveling, anyway). You may have already used your May Day ticket by now, but there’s still so much to do for the rest of the month. Especially if you need to make some cash to pay down your home loan (or you’re saving up to move every building on your island now that you’ve unlocked terraforming).