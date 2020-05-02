What's in Rover's Briefcase in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'?

It's finally May, and as we creep into the summer months, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are getting a ton of new content to sift through. For May Day, there's even a special item being added to the game: Rover's Briefcase. It's a special, decorative item that the character Rover has used on his travels around the world, and it's covered in stickers. There's a distinct, rustic charm to it that makes it seem as though it might be a great addition to any in-game household.

But what's Rover's Briefcase, and how do you even get your hands on it? It's all part of a special May Day celebration that's going on, and it takes a bit of doing. While there's still plenty of time left to do so, it isn't immediately clear exactly how to get the briefcase in-game. Don't worry, though – we've got everything you need to know right here. Sit back, relax, and get ready to add your own Rover's Briefcase to your inventory in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Here's how to get Rover's Briefcase in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'.

There's a bit of a process when it comes to getting Rover's Briefcase. From May 1 through May 7, you need to chat with Tom Nook at the Resident Service building and first obtain a May Day ticket which is waiting for you at the airport. Head to the airport and you'll be taken on a May Day Tour in a special location. When you arrive there, you'll have to take part in a special maze that Tom Nook has prepared, with all of your items taken from you. Don't worry, they'll be returned.

While you go through the maze, you'll pick up a variety of different items that you can add to your inventory, such as shovels to dig up bushes, axes to cut a path through the greenery, and Iron Nuggets as rewards. With a bit of patience, you'll make your way through the maze in no time, and at the end, Rover will be waiting for you. He seems all too willing to give up his precious belongings, but perhaps that's just how they live in the world of Animal Crossing. Kind of suspect, isn't it?

Source: Nintendo

When you talk to Rover, he'll automatically talk to you for a bit and award you with his Briefcase. Seemed like it was a personal possession, but hey, if he wants to give it to you, why not? You may be tempted to take a look inside as soon as you get it, and that's fair. However, you'll find that there actually isn't a way to open it up. It seems it's, for all intents and purposes, empty. It's meant to be used as a decoration for your home, and it features some cool stickers on the outside.