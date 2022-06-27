'Animal Kingdom' Fans See the Potential for Different Spinoffs

Right now, Animal Kingdom is split between scenes in the present day and scenes in the past, where we learn more about Julia and Smurf's fractured relationship and Smurf's mind games with all of her children, including her adopted son Baz.

Because of all of the flashbacks, fans can't help but wonder if a spinoff with more scenes from the past will be explored or if the Season 6 finale is the end of the Animal Kingdom universe as we know it.