'Soccer Mom Madam' Anna Gristina Is No Longer in the Escort Business

In real life, Gristina was arrested in 2012 and pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution. She was in jail for four months before she was sentenced to time served and released. And, despite running what the New York Post called a multi-million-dollar operation in 2015, Gristina was able to move on with her life.

In fact, Gristina is so far removed from her former life as a madam who served tons of wealthy and high profile men in New York City that she is now in a different field of work altogether.

According to The Times, Gristina now writes children's books under a pen name that is unknown to the general public. She also worked with the writers for Soccer Mom Madam, but she is still intent on moving forward with her new life.