Source: Instagram / @sydneyraebass Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Defends Pregnant Wife Amid Airline Drama Who is Anthony Bass's wife? The Blue Jays pitcher recently came to her defense following an alleged incident on a United Airlines flight. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 18 2023, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass made headlines recently after sharing his frustrations regarding an alleged incident on a recent flight. The pro baseball player revealed that his 22-week-pregnant wife and two young children were traveling via United Airlines and didn't receive fair treatment from flight attendants.

Anthony said his youngest daughter dropped some popcorn, and the flight attendant forced his pregnant wife to "get on her hands and knees" and clean up the mess. As expected, social media had a field day with this drama, but before we delve into the general response, let's learn more about the MLB star's wife.

Anthony Bass's pregnant wife was "humiliated" on a United Airlines flight.

Anthony met his wife, Sydney Rae Bass, in 2015 via Twitter DMs — just a few short months later, he got down on one knee during a hike at Camel Back Mountain in Arizona. The couple then moved to Japan for baseball and even eloped while living there (they later had a wedding in Cabo in January 2017).

The two are obviously each other's ride-or-die, seeing as Anthony quickly came to Sydney's defense amid the United Airlines drama: "The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter," he tweeted on Sunday, April 16. "Are you kidding me?!?!"

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

After sharing the incident, Anthony took to social media to slam the mom-shamers and those coming after him and his wife. Many pointed out that pregnant women can bend, but if they want to avoid cleaning up after their kids, it would be best not to give them popcorn on a plane. Anthony retorted, "United provided the popcorn," not his wife. He also thanked his followers for their support and revealed that "United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally."

Anthony and Sydney have two kids, and a third is on the way!

On Sept. 4, 2017, Sydney went into labor at 28 weeks pregnant and gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Brooklyn. Three years later, the pair adopted a baby girl, Blaire, and brought her home in October 2020. Sydney is currently pregnant with the couple's third child and first son!

Regarding the United Airlines drama, Sydney's older sister, Jessie James Decker, also spoke out in her defense. The country singer said her sister and two kids were "humiliated" on the flight.

"As you know, [Sydney] is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop," Jessie revealed via her Instagram Story.