Have April and John From 'You, Me & My Ex' Finalized Their Divorce? While the duo had been separated for quite some time, April finally handed over the divorce papers to her ex-partner. Are they officially done? By Haylee Thorson Jun. 19 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Fans got the inside scoop on April’s relationship with John during the June 18, 2023, You, Me & My Ex episode. While the duo had been separated for quite some time, April finally handed over the divorce papers to her ex-partner.

And naturally, TLC viewers are curious as to whether the former couple’s marriage has legally ended since. So, have they officially parted ways as husband and wife? Here’s what we think.



April served John with divorce papers in ‘You, Me & My Ex.’ Are they officially divorced?

According to Cordell & Cordell, finalizing a divorce takes 30 days after divorce papers are served in North Carolina (where April and John’s You, Me & My Ex storyline occurs). However, it generally takes between 45 and 90 days to get divorced in the state. So, considering the timeline of the show, April and John are likely divorced as of 2023.

Viewers are rooting for April and Roy to get back together in ‘You, Me & My Ex.’

Before tying the knot with (and subsequently divorcing) John, April was married to You, Me & My Ex star Roy. While the reason for April and Roy’s split is unknown, fans of the show often note that their chemistry as co-parents is undeniable.

On Instagram, April frequently shares sweet snaps of her ex-husband with her sons — lovingly referring to him as “Papa Gator.” “So happy that Papa Gator was able to stay with [our son] Tanner so I could head to Florida for a couple of days for the premiere of You, Me & My Ex,” the reality star wrote on Instagram on April 15, 2023.

Then, on June 6, 2023, April posted behind-the-scenes photos of Roy’s 40th birthday celebration, prompting followers to comment on their dynamic together. “Y’all are cute together,” one of April’s followers wrote. “You should get back together with Roy,” followed by a red heart emoji. Another person added, “I love you guys together. He seems like such a great guy.” But wait! Where does that leave April and Loren?

Are April and Loren from ‘You, Me & My Ex’ still together?

During You, Me & My Ex Season 2, April shed light on her situation following her separation from John. “Now my husband’s ex-wife moved in with me,” the reality star said of her relationship with Loren. “We are in a domestic partnership.” Despite frequently posting photos with her partner in 2022, Loren’s presence on April’s feed has dwindled in 2023. As a result, fans wonder if the pair is still together following filming.

Much to viewers’ dismay, April and Loren are seemingly on the rocks after being friends and partners for quite some time. On Instagram, one user asked if they could expect to see their breakup play out on future installments of You, Me & My Ex.