What Is the Status of Arcángel’s Health? Inside His Health Issues

Arcángel began his career in the early 2000s as part of a collective before eventually enjoying success when he decided to embark on a solo career.

Latin rapper and singer Arcángel has amassed millions of fans all over the world and is known for sharing the intimate details of his life with them — including the health issues he has battled.

Arcángel began his career in the early 2000s as part of a collective before eventually enjoying his greatest career success when he decided to embark on a Latin solo career — resulting in millions of albums sold and award recognition.

Arcángel shared a health update in 2025.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 15, Arcángel shared the issues he has been battling relating to his heart. “I am passing and at the same time overcoming the GREATEST test that GOD and LIFE have put on me, I have a sick and badly wounded heart that despite everything is refused to stop beating, again the GREAT SOVEREIGN LORD gave me another chance and this time I do not intend to make him look bad!” he began the lengthy message.

“I finished an album in the most difficult stage of my recovery, it hurts, bothers, itches and burns but there is no physical pain that overcomes the sadness that my soul will carry for the rest of my life, so with all the LOVE, FEAR, and RESPECT that I have for my GOD, I want to tell him that I am ready and more than prepared for the next challenge that he decides to put me! In the end, it will be whatever he wants because here on earth and in the whole universe, he does what he wants! AMEN!,” Arcángel continued.

He ended the message by urging his fans not to be afraid for him. “My GUATEMALA fans, don't be scared! My cardiologist and the surgeon gave me permission to be present this next April 19 in your country and sing with you, then I will be in the calenton, my island of charm PUERTO RICO at the @portobellofest in LA PERLA a VERY SPECIAL place for me celebrating with everyone that I am still alive and stronger than ever!”

What happened to Arcángel previously?

In December 2020, the musician shared that his health had been declining. "For a year, I have been battling with a sick heart and now a supposed stain on my brain," Arcángel shared at the time.

"Asking God every day to continue showing me the way because I am not afraid of the only insurance we have in this life, DEATH! But I wouldn't want to leave so young, either. I dream of seeing my girl celebrating her 15th birthday, graduating from university, and if possible walking down an aisle!" he added. He's not the only musician to face health issues in early 2025, as Little Nas X has shared his struggle with fans.

"I have been a good son, father, brother and a very good friend for those who could tell about it and for this reason I feel calm!” he said. “INFINITELY grateful with all your blessings and thank you for having me in PRAYER!”