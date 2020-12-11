Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber Finally Confirmed Their Relationship

With so many different houses and social groups going around in the inner circles of TikTok, it's no wonder that many of these popular social media influencers are finding themselves among dating rumors.

The pair finally confirmed their relationship status. Keep reading to find out what they said.

Two of the most popular influencers on TikTok — Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber — have found themselves at the forefront of suspicions that they're a couple. So are they dating?

Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber first sparked dating rumors after a TikTok went viral in the summer of 2020.

In July of 2020, a now-deleted TikTok went viral that showed a large house party, most likely at the Sway House, where it appears that Blake and Amelie are snuggled up while watching some friends play beer pong. The video was then uploaded to YouTube and titled, “Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber Are Dating.” It has since been viewed more than 24,000 times.

Though the "evidence" was compelling, Amelie later set the record straight. While out with friends, Amelie Zilber was asked by Celebrity Livin to speak to the rumors about if she was in a relationship with Blake. After some thought and contemplation, (most likely about how to answer without giving anything away they may want to keep private) she giggled coyly and responded, "Blake and I are just friends...just hanging out...getting to know each other."

The paparazzi then ask her about how a guy should go about asking a girl out, possibly hinting toward moving her relationship forward with Blake. She noted that it was a good question and responded, "I think it should be sentimental. You know, if you've been getting to know them for a long time it should be something that should be special between the both of you."

A few days after Amelie was asked about her relationship status with Blake Gray, they were seen out together in L.A. In video obtained by Celebrity Livin, it shows Blake exiting Amelie’s car. The paparazzi ask Blake about how he’s doing to which he responds, “I’m doing good. I’m going out on a little date.” He then gestures to Amelie, who is handing her keys to a valet.

After they finished dinner, Amelie came out once again to speak to the paparazzi while Blake looked on. Commenters on the video noted the way that Blake looked at Amelie while she was speaking was a sign that the two are definitely together. One user commented, “The way he looks at Amelie the man is in love." Another fan noted how cute the couple looks together and said, "I love them individually and together so much and I can't even explain why They just give off such a position vibe."