Emmy and Will From 'Southern Hospitality' Have a Major Relationship Update in Season 4 Will is not returning for Season 4. By Risa Weber Published March 5 2026, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @emmysharret @bravotv

Emmy Sharret and Will Kulp started dating six months before the first season of Southern Hospitality aired, and they'd already broken up once. Their relationship has been drama-filled and tumultuous, to say the least.

Article continues below advertisement

Will was accused of cheating on Emmy multiple times, across Southern Hospitality Seasons 2 and 3. Both Emmy and Will denied the allegations. Cast members also said that Will talked badly about Emmy behind her back. It seems that the accusations took their toll. Will didn't show up for the Season 3 reunion, and he won't be in Season 4. However, Emmy shared big news about the couple in an episode that aired on March 4, 2026.

Source: Instagram @emmysharrett

Article continues below advertisement

Emmy and Will from 'Southern Hospitality' got engaged!

Emmy shared that she and Will got engaged in May of 2025 in France. Will proposed while they were on a sunset walk on a beach. Emmy said, "It was beautiful, it was right at sunset, it was gorgeous, it was perfect. And everyone else can go f--k themselves," per Bravo TV. Will proposed with an emerald-cut, diamond ring on a gold band.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Emmy and Will still together?

Since Season 4 of Southern Hospitality was filmed in 2025, many fans are curious whether Emmy and Will are still engaged. Emmy appeared at Bravo Con in November of 2025 and told Us Weekly that they're taking things slowly with wedding planning, since Will is still in law school, per Bravo TV. At the time, the couple hadn't set a date for the nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

A good piece of evidence that the couple is still together is the fact that Emmy went wedding dress shopping in January of 2026, according to Swoon. And both Emmy and Will have recently posted photos of themselves together on their Instagram pages as of early March 2026. So it at least appears that they are still together!

Emmy has an engagement photoshoot pinned to the top of her page, and she also posted a series of photos of the couple spending time together at a resort about six weeks before the first episode of Season 4 aired. Will shared a series of photos of Emmy on May 5, 2026, further supporting the idea that they are still a couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Emmy denied the cheating rumors.

In January 2025, Emmy told Us Weekly, "Will has 110 percent been faithful to me ... I do not believe Will cheated on me at all for one second." She said that if Will cheated on her, she would call it quits. "I would dump Will in two seconds if he cheated on me, gone, goodbye. I will not be disrespected," she said.