'Southern Hospitality's' Will and Emmy's Relationship: Where They Started vs. Where They Are

By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 17 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET

The Bravo series Southern Hospitality entered its third season in January 2025, and viewers got plenty to unpack when it came to Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp's relationship, including questions about its health and longevity. Emmy, a VIP server at Republic, and Will, currently pursuing a law degree, were introduced as a couple in the show's premiere season on Nov. 28, 2022, and have remained together since then. However, like many couples, they’ve faced their fair share of challenges.

In Season 3, which premiered on Jan. 2, 2025, Emmy and Will appear to be in different places (at times) when it comes to their relationship, leaving fans wondering if they can go the distance. Here’s a timeline of Emmy and Will’s relationship to see where they started and where they stand now.

A look at Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp's relationship timeline.

Emmy and Will began dating in 2021, meaning their relationship started before the debut of Southern Hospitality. In Season 1, Episode 1, Emmy revealed that she and Will had been dating for six months. At the time, she shared her vision for their future together — Will owning his own law firm by the time he’s 40, and Emmy being a stay-at-home mom.

During Season 1, Emmy painted a vivid picture of their life ahead, saying they’d have a "beautiful house in Charleston." She elaborated further in Episode 8: "I’ll be a housewife. I’ll be at home taking care of the kids, cleaning the house. A little wine at 5. There’s nothing wrong with being a trophy wife," Emmy said, according to Bravo. By Season 2, Will announced his plans to attend law school in September 2023, aligning with Emmy's vision for their future together.

Will Kulp was accused of cheating on Emmy Sharrett in Season 2 of 'Southern Hospitality.'

By Season 2, which premiered on Dec. 7, 2023, rumors swirled that Will had cheated on Emmy during a boys' night at Joe's apartment, according to Bravo. Allegedly, two girls were present, with one claiming she saw Will kiss the other. The pair were also rumored to have gone into the bathroom together.

However, Will shared his side of the story, explaining that the girl was consoling him because she had been dating his best friend who had passed away. He insisted their interaction was purely comforting. Despite the speculation, Will and Emmy chose to move past the rumor and continue forward in their relationship.

In Season 3 of 'Southern Hospitality,' Will Kulp vented about his relationship with Emmy.

By the end of Season 2, Will and Emmy were still together, and they entered Season 3 as a united front. However, cracks began to show when Will vented about his relationship with Emmy during a night out at Republic. According to Bradley, Will was "talking s--t" about Emmy, claiming in a confessional that Will said, "I'm not sure that's someone that I want to be with."

In separate confessionals, Bradley and TJ alleged that Will complained about Emmy "only caring about herself" and not being ambitious. Words like "insensitive" and "not listening" were also used when talking about Emmy, per Bravo. Meanwhile, Emmy was sharing a completely different perspective with TJ, gushing, "I can't wait to marry this guy. I'm gonna have his kids. I can't wait for you to be at our wedding."