Serving Up the Ages of the 'Southern Hospitality' Cast — How Old Are The Staff Members?
The majority of the 'Southern Hospitality' stars are in their 20s and 30s.
One of Bravo's best yet most underrated reality shows is Southern Hospitality. The series, which debuted in 2022, follows Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte and the vibrant staff at two of her popular venues: Republic Lounge & Garden and Bourbon N' Bubbles.
As the show continues gaining traction, it's become a fan favorite for its deep dive into both the careers and personal lives of the workers. Here's everything you need to know about the cast, including their ages!
Leva Bonaparte is 45 years old.
Charleston nightlife expert Leva Bonaparte, was born on May 3, 1979, making her 45 years old. Along with her husband, the reality TV personality co-owns five restaurants, bars, and clubs in the Charleston area.
Mia Alario is 27 years old.
Former hostess Mia Alario, 27, is ditching her hospitality career! In the third season, she follows in her mother's footsteps, competing in the Miss World pageant and representing her home country, Trinidad and Tobago.
Despite the distance from Charleston, Mia stays plugged into all the drama unfolding with her castmates.
Joe Bradley is 28 years old.
At the heart of many Southern Hospitality storylines is 28-year-old VIP host Joe Bradley. By Season 3, he's not only excelling in his career but also dating his dream girl, Maddi.
Bradley Carter is 24 years old.
At only 24 years old, VIP server Bradley Carter is the youngest Southern Hospitality cast member. When he’s not charming customers or bonding with his co-stars, he's focusing on growing his personal training business, Body by Brad.
TJ Dinch is 30 years old.
Despite working as a bartender, 30-year-old TJ Dinch is determined to start his own business and mend broken friendships. However, as he works toward his goals, he can't seem to escape being pulled back into the drama!
Will Kulp is 30 years old.
In an unexpected twist, Will Kulp is actually 30 years old — much older than we originally thought! The former bartender is now fully dedicated to law school, but he's still finding time to hang out with his friends and spend time with his longtime girlfriend, Emmy.
Grace Lilly is 26 years old.
Former VIP host Grace Lilly is 26 years old and on her "healing journey." No longer working at Republic Garden and Lounge, she's now spending her time on self-discovery and finding her true calling.
Maddi Reese is 26 years old.
VIP server Maddi Reese is only 26 years old, but her emerging career as a DJ is taking off as she continues to book gigs nationwide.
As her exposure grows and she works on making a name for herself, Maddi's life becomes more complicated, as she also needs to prioritize her relationship with Joe Bradley.
Emmy Sharrett is 26 years old.
At 26 years old, longtime VIP server Emmy Sharrett has mapped out a five-year plan and seems to have her life on track. She's focused on her passion for fitness and health, all while navigating her relationship with Will Kulp as he becomes busy with law school.
But once again, rumors of infidelity surface, putting a strain on Emmy and Will's romance and leaving it more vulnerable than ever.
Molly Moore is 25 years old.
One of the newest cast members is Molly Moore! At 25 years old, she's an event planner in Charleston by day and a bartender by night.
Even before joining the popular Bravo reality show, Molly was already good friends with longtime cast members TJ Dinch and Mia Alario.
Michols Peña is 22 years old.
Another newbie is Michols Peña! At just 22 years old, he's already an assistant general manager and has an impressive track record in the hospitality business. He's also quickly established himself as a valued member of the Republic team, so he'll likely be sticking around for as long as he chooses.
Lake Rucker's age is not known to the public.
As of now, Lake Rucker's exact age is not publicly known. However, we think it's safe to assume the newest VIP host is in her 20s, especially given the caption of her Instagram post from June 2022, which reads, "stuck in them 20-somethings."
Austin Stephan's age is also not publicly known.
Just like Lake, Austin Stephan's age is unknown to the public. However, it's safe to assume he is either in his late 20s or early 30s, like many of his fellow castmates.
If he is in his 30s, though, it would be quite surprising, seeing as he's stirring the pot and starting drama with the cast. Maybe it's time to act his age!
