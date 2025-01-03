'Southern Hospitality' Star Will Kulp Appears to Be Excelling in Law School 'Southern Hospitality' star Will Kulp is currenrly enrolled at the University of South Carolina School of Law. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 3 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The latest season of Southern Hospitality is here for all to enjoy, and most of the OG cast is back — including Will Kulp. The former bartender is back from law school and hoping to enjoy summer in Charleston, S.C., with his friends and longtime girlfriend, Emmy Sharrett.

But before we dive headfirst into the drama that's unfolding for Will, let's take a moment to explore his life as a law student. Here's what you need to know.

Source: Bravo

'Southern Hospitality' star Will Kulp is currently enrolled in law school.

Before joining the cast of Southern Hospitality, Will Kulp graduated from the College of Charleston in 2017. He then spent a few years in New York City, modeling and working as a bar manager, before moving back home in 2020 and working as a bartender at Republic Lounge & Garden.

During the first season of the show, Will frequently mentioned the idea of attending law school: "I grew up in a law firm that my dad and mom run," he said during Episode 7. "And I have an ambition to do something more professional in my life than serve vodka sodas and Bud Lights."

By the second season, Will confirmed his decision to pursue a legal career. He shared, "My dad is like my hero. It's really cool to sit in his office and be like, 'I'm now going to walk in the same shoes as you.' But there's pressure there."

Will continued, "I've spent my whole 20s exploring the world and living in New York City, being a model and bartender, and having a really good time. The idea of going and sitting in a library for 12 hours a day is terrifying. The worst case scenario would be to go and come back after the first semester and be failing."

Despite those initial concerns, it looks like Will is thriving on his path to becoming a lawyer. According to his LinkedIn page, Will enrolled at the University of South Carolina School of Law in the fall of 2023, focusing on complex civil litigation. He will graduate with his Juris Doctor in 2026.

Since 2024, Will has been part of the editorial staff at the South Carolina Law Review, a student-edited journal that covers state law and commentary on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Additionally, Will has gained experience as a judicial intern for the South Carolina Court of Appeals and as a summer associate at the Law Offices of Gedney M. Howe, III, PA.

As he progresses further into law school, Will's workload will only intensify, along with the preparations for his job search (he may end up working for his parents' law firm, though).