There's a Chance FaZe Banks and Alissa Violet Hooked up During Quarantine

The influencers made headlines last July when they announced their breakup after two years of dating. The pair’s relationship turned even more heads five months later when Alissa claimed that the reason behind their split was FaZe’s cheating. So, what’s the latest tea on the social media celebs?

Are FaZe Banks and Alissa Violet still together?

If the duo has reconciled during the coronavirus quarantine, they’ve done a pretty good job of hiding it. Rumors began circulating about the exes when fellow YouTuber Keemstar noted that Alissa appeared to be in FaZe’s house during one of her Instagram stories.

In the video, which was posted at the end of March, Alissa is sitting on a bed that looks an awful lot like her former boyfriend’s. Keemstar also pointed out that a bag allegedly belonging to the blonde beauty could be seen in FaZe’s bathroom. Though we definitely think Alissa filmed that particular story at FaZe’s place, meaning they probably hooked up, we don’t believe the internet personalities are a couple again. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a weird time for us all, so we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that the exes sought some comfort from each other.

Still, it’s hard to forget Alissa’s very public accusation against the 28-year-old, alleging that he slept with another woman in their home. "I was asleep upstairs with our dogs and he wasn’t next to me so I checked our guest house and caught him naked in bed with a random girl," the model tweeted on Dec. 2 in response to a fan question about their breakup.

When FaZe seemingly replied to the post with an "I love you," Alissa proceeded to share a text conversation between the one-time couple. "Dude why," FaZe, who Alissa changed to "scumbag" in her phone, allegedly wrote. "I love you? What the hell liss? This ain’t cool?" The 23-year-old texted back, "'I love you'? Did you 'love me' when you were hooking up with a random whore in our home?" YIKES.

In a series of since deleted tweets, Alissa also accused FaZe of exhibiting violent tendencies throughout their relationship. "Did you 'love me' when you broke 8 of my phones?" the Ohio native asked according to screenshots reposted by a fan. "Did you 'love me' when you smashed in the back of [Chantel’s] window of her car that she gave me?" another message reads. "Did you 'love me' when you f--ked all the girls I was worried about while we were dating, after the break up?"

FaZe questioned why Alissa was "doing this online," later sharing a lengthy notes app message explaining his side of the story. "I could spend the next few minutes listing all the horrible things Alissa has done to me," he began. "Rather than contribute to all of that I’m going to do the right thing and take responsibility for where I’ve gone wrong in this," he said, admitting that he "did something really stupid and hurtful."