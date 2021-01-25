There Was Palpable Chemistry Between 'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kim, but Did It Go Anywhere?

For the majority of Bling Empire , audiences watched as model Kevin Kreider harbored a not-so-secret crush on Kelly Mi Li. Unfortunately for Kevin, Kelly was in an on-again-off-again relationship with actor Andrew Gray and, despite their ups and downs, it looked like Kelly and Andrew were still going strong at the end of the season.

While Kevin and Kim got off to a very rocky start on the show, the chemistry between them during the season finale was undeniable. But what exactly happened with Kevin and Kim ? Did they ever start dating and if so, are they still together?

But, during the final episode of Season 1, audiences were shocked to see potential sparks flying between the most unlikely of pairings: Kevin and DJ Kim Lee .

Are 'Bling Empire’s Kevin and Kim together?

Kevin and Kim started off on the wrong foot, that’s for sure. In the early episodes of Bling Empire, the two got into a massive fight after Kim and Guy Tang snuck into Anna Shay’s house and discovered a penis pump in her shower, but instead of leaving it where they found it, they threw the sex toy out of the window.

Unsurprisingly, Anna was disgusted by the behavior and kicked Kim out of her house. Later, when the incident came up again and Kim doubled down on her actions, Kevin was the only one to call her out on her bad behavior. “Who raised you, wolves?” he asks, which prompts Kim to angrily throw a drink at him.

It’s clear that Kevin wasn’t a fan of Kim or her rude behavior. In fact, he told Entertainment Weekly that when he initially met Kim, he kind of despised her. “I tolerated her because she was Kane's friend, and she's a DJ. Cool, I get it, it's fun. But nah, I couldn't stand her in the beginning.”

But soon, Kevin got to see that Kim wasn’t just a “rich Malibu wannabe gangster DJ” as he'd initially thought. While Kevin was on a journey to track down his biological parents, he also helped Kim track down her own father, who she was estranged from. And somewhere in the process of Kevin being a kind and supportive friend to Kim, it seems that feelings developed between the two.

The sparks culminated in an intimate moment during Cherie’s 100 day party when Kim thanked Kevin for all his help with finding her father and also apologized for how she treated him when they first met. “I'm so sorry for always picking on you, and I think you’re a great person, and I think we got great … what is this?” she asks Kevin, who immediately responds, “Vibes.”

“Stop looking at me like you wanna kiss me and s**t!” Kevin teases. Although the two did not end up locking lips, Kevin later told ET Online that there was definitely a moment between them at the party. Since then, Kevin’s been sliding into Kim’s DMs, but she says that she’s still unsure about if they should dive into a relationship.

“Kevin and I have such a weird relationship, but we get along at the same time,” Kim said. “He's a very nice guy. On the show, I think a lot of people might think, like, ‘Oh, why is she so mean to him?’ It’s just — you ever have a friend that you can just say whatever to and they just kinda put up with it? Well, Kevin is that friend to me.”