Another 'Survivor' Showmance? Anika Asks Sierra and Sam if They're Dating

If you're lucky on Survivor, you might walk away from the experience $1 million richer (minus taxes). If you're really lucky, though, you might end up with the love of your life! We've seen it happen before: Boston Rob and Amber got their happily-ever-after. Matt and Frannie are still going strong. Austin and Dee ... OK, that one didn't exactly work out, but Austin is now dating Jeff Probst's niece, so we're counting it.

Now, it seems there are rumors of a showmance on Survivor 47 ... or at least, someone has their suspicions. In the teaser for Episode 3, we see Anika straight up ask Sierra and Sam, "So for starters, are you two dating?" Obviously, now we have to know.

Are Sam and Sierra from 'Survivor' dating?

No one watching this season would accuse Gata of being the chill tribe, but it seems like tensions might be ratcheted up even further in Episode 3. Everyone already has to cheer profusely every time Andy opens a coconut. How much more stressful could it be?

We've definitely seen Sam and Sierra buddy up this season. Sam even saved opening his Immunity Idol box until she was available and specifically said he wanted to share that experience together, just the two of them. Is it just because he sees her as an ally, or is there something more going on between them?

In short, if Sam and Sierra are dating, that's gonna be really big news for their respective significant others. A brief glance through their social media accounts shows that Sierra is happily coupled up with her boo, Justin, and Sam is fully engaged to a woman named Hannah.

In fact, anyone who read Sam's Survivor bio would already know that he referred to Hannah as his biggest inspiration. "She is my best friend," he said. "I'm inspired by her patience, loving nature, loyalty, and the joy she carries with her every day. She makes me want to be the best version of me."

We're guessing that if the teaser had gone on even two seconds longer, we might have seen Sierra and Sam vehemently deny Anika's accusations — but that wouldn't make for much of a teaser, would it?

Jeff actually teased a "falsely perceived showmance" before this season started.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Season 47 premiere, Jeff actually said that there are no showmances this season, but then went on to say, "You don't have to be in a showmance in order for other people to suspect that you might be in a showmance. That's a really interesting wrinkle this season."