Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Aren't Married Even Though We Wish They Were

Music industry power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have had tons of rumors spread about them during their relationship. From them breaking up to getting engaged, there's nothing we haven't heard about these two. They've been dating since 2019 and even survived COVID-19's quarantine together, but their ship name "Shamila" speaks for itself.

But when did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello get married ? Did they do so in secret and just haven't said anything to the public? That doesn't seem likely considering how open they are with their relationship. They're always posting on social media together, which includes that Valentine's Day pic of Shawn kissing Camila's foot .

But Shawn also mentioned that he wasn't in a rush to walk down the aisle which lucked out since the pandemic happened so soon after this interview. "I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

In the interview, Shawn told ET that they had been friends for years and they have talked about marriage before. "Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff, then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know."

As of now, neither of them has confirmed a marriage even though fans would probably love it if they were. They have been open about talking about marriage before. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the end of 2020, Shawn said that he's talked to Camila about tying the knot. Plus, he called her his "person" and that's the cutest.

Shawn and Camila had a slow start to their relationship, but now there are engagement rumors.

According to Insider, Shawn and Camila met back in 2014 but didn't start dating until 2019. They first linked as opening acts for Austin Mahone on tour. This is back when Camila was still a member of Fifth Harmony. In an interview with V Magazine from 2019, it sounds like Camila may have made the first move back then. She said, "I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar." Shawn said Camila was the only person on the tour to talk to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Even though Shawn and Camila have been dating since July 2019, there are already some serious engagement rumors going around which leads people to think they may have already gotten married. Sources have already said that "nothing is holding them back" from getting engaged or married. And it's been said that their relationship is super serious, so engagement and marriage may be the next natural step for them.