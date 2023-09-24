Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are David and Sheila From ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 6 Married? Sheila and David are one of the fan-favorite couples from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 6. Are they married? Here are the details. By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 24 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET Source: TLC

One of the main couples from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is Sheila and David. Despite David being hard of hearing and Sheila living in a completely different country than he does, the two have shown throughout the season that their obstacles have only made them stronger.

But, now that their love has been documented on camera, are they still in a relationship, or was the attention too much? Here is what we know about their current romantic status, including if they are married.

Are Sheila and David from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' married?

Source: TLC

In Episode 14, David took the next step in their relationship and proposed to Sheila. It didn't seem like the best time for him to pop the question, given the fact that Sheila had just lost her mother and was still grieving the loss.

However, he ended up proposing to her anyway, and Sheila accepted the romantic gesture and happily allowed him to put the engagement ring on her finger.

By the time the two left the season in Episode 15, they were still happily engaged but tearful when they said their goodbyes at the Philippines airport. They have not been able to tie the knot given many difficulties they encountered after the show aired.

David and Sheila's have several obstacles to get through before they can get married.

As far as their marriage, neither of them has posted any wedding photos or updates on their social media accounts. But, David still posts pictures of Sheila on his Instagram account, and she still has her engagement ring on, so it's clear that they are still together.

But, before they can tie the knot, there are a few steps they have to take when it comes to their relationship. For starters, Sheila does not have a visa to move to the U.S. Without it, the two cannot be together in the States, and celebrate their love with an official wedding ceremony.

Also, Sheila is the proud mother of a son named Jhonreil. In Episode 15, the couple asked him if he would be OK with relocating to America and leaving behind his life in the Philippines. Fortunately, he did agree to join his mother and her new fiancé in the U.S. after she gets her visa.

“I was nervous when I first met David. Now I know that he loved my mother and he’s a happy person despite being mute. I think I will like it over there in America. I might make many friends there. The food is very delicious," Jhonreil said during the episode.