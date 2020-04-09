Are the Dolan Twins Dairy-Free Because They're Lactose Intolerant?

The Dolan Twins , Grayson and Ethan, are two of the hottest content creators on YouTube. They have made careers off their personalities starting with the now-extinct Vine in 2013 and then launched into stardom on YouTube. Things really took off when the YouTube network, AwesomenessTV, signed the brothers to their team.

Along with their quirky challenge videos and collaborations with other YouTube celebs, they also share a lot of their personal lives day-to-day. Many fans have noticed that Ethan Dolan mentions, quite a bit, that he does not mess around with dairy, but why? Are the Dolan twins lactose intolerant or just Ethan?

They share their lives on the channel, including their “first times,” fan Q&A’s and their most intimate secrets. The brothers try to be as genuine and real as they can, which makes sense as to why they have such a loyal fanbase.

The Dolan Twins boast a wildly impressive 10.1 million subscribers on their personal YouTube channel. Their most popular videos include Grayson and their friend Harrison duct-taping Ethan to a door and Grayson getting his wisdom teeth pulled, which has accumulated more than 2 million views in a month.

Ethan Dolan is pretty outspoken about his dairy-free lifestyle, but neither twin is lactose intolerant.

Unlike his brother, Grayson, Ethan Dolan does not eat dairy. This basically means cutting out all milk, yogurt, ice cream, cheese, butter, and any other dairy from your diet. Some say that cutting dairy products out of your diet can have an enormous impact on your health. Issues like nasal congestion, digestive problems, acne, or chronic ear infections may vanish within a few weeks. For Ethan, he was looking to improve his skin.

While some may think his new diet is because he is lactose intolerant, it is actually a personal choice. He made a beautifully-worded tweet about his diet change and said, “I don’t f**k with that dairy.”

being honest, my skin got pretty bad for a little while and def made me insecure. If ur having problems with your skin 1. It’s not nearly as bad as you think 2. cutting dairy completely out of my diet has been the only thing that really worked & it makes u feel better all around — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) September 25, 2018