Entertainment
Ethan Dolan Spoke Out on Being Bullied for His Acne

It may seem like your favorite celebrities and YouTubers have perfect bodies and skin, but they deal with many of the same issues you and I do. That includes having to put up with some frustrating conditions like acne. It appears one very famous YouTuber named Ethan Dolan, one half of the Dolan Twins, has been dealing with this for some time. In fact, his acne has been the source of online bullying. He got real about the messages he's received over the past few months alone in a few recent tweets.

The 20-year-old YouTuber may be massively popular, but that doesn't keep him from being affected by the hundreds of comments that continue to flood in about his appearance. Over time, this kind of negativity can wear away at anyone, even people who can seem impervious to abuse. But Ethan made it very clear how much all of this actually does affect him on a regular basis with his tweet and a series of screenshots to drive home emphasis for the situation. 