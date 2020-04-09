Ariana Grande Recreated a Scene from 'The Waterboy' and Adam Sandler Loved It

Are you ready to witness possibly the greatest content coming out of the COVID-19 quarantine? I don't know if you are. Ariana Grande (and her mom Joan ! And her former Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies !) have been recreating scenes from Adam Sandler 's The Waterboy , and they are straight-up perfection.

I know. It's not the quarantine content we expected, but it's the quarantine content we deserve. And Bobby Boucher himself, the Adam Sandler, has given his stamp of approval.

But they weren't done. On April 8, Ariana took to Twitter again to post another Waterboy video, this time with Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies but also with her mom, Joan, bringing the heat as Mama Boucher, who was originally played by Kathy Bates. These are all performances for the ages.

It's high art. It belongs in a museum. There's something about Ariana's face that's just perfect. And the most important part is that Adam Sandler himself approves. He reposted the video on Twitter along with the message, "Bobby Boucher approves of this message."

Ariana's mom, Joan, totally nails her performance too. Talk about committed. And the costumes are second-to-none. A dedicated fan made and posted a side-by-side, and let me just say, Wow.

Also, we cannot gloss over the fact that Ariana and Elizabeth are still friends after all these years! I'm so glad Victorious led to this friendship, if even just for this moment in time. I think I will be watching this recreated Waterboy scene for years to come.

Elizabeth tweeted in response, "I could honestly watch you as Bobby Boucher all day," and I'm pretty sure that's what we were all thinking. There's something in Ariana's face that just perfectly captures Adam Sandler's ridiculousness.

Like, I don't understand how everyone involved just had these pieces lying around. The peach jacket! The bright orange wig! The red lipstick and gold pearl necklace! I mean, come on.

Obviously, these videos have gone totally viral and racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets. I hope they send these to the Library of Congress because these deserve to be preserved forever.

And more than anything, I hope that these videos are not over. In fact, if Ariana could enlist a bunch of her friends to recreate the entire movie, I think her fans would be eternally grateful.